Prozo, a full-stack supply chain startup that offers warehousing, logistics, tech and other solutions for omnichannel brands, expects to close FY26 with a revenue of approximately Rs 275 crore, representing a growth of around 65% year-on-year.

“Our FY25 revenue was Rs 174 crore. We are already operating at an annualised revenue run rate of approximately Rs 350 crore, giving us strong visibility into FY27,” Ashvini Jakhar, founder and CEO, Prozo, told FE.

Prozo is currently growing at over 50% y-o-y and is PAT (profit after tax)-positive.

The firm is also confident of reaching Rs 400-450 crore in FY27. Over the medium term, it aims to scale to Rs 1,500 crore or more within the next 4-5 years, with double-digit Ebitda and PAT margins.

The Gurugram-based startup has also been on an expansion spree. In FY26, it crossed the 3-million square feet mark in warehousing. It also expanded to over 50 fulfilment centres across over 20 cities, and launched its largest multi-client facility in Gurugram. On the technology side, it deployed a hyperlocal delivery and dark store module within its platform, enabling brands to run hyperlocal commerce operations directly from its fulfilment centres.

Quick Commerce Backbone

Over the next 12 months, Prozo’s focus will be on three areas. First, it will continue expanding its warehousing network, particularly multi-client facilities near key demand clusters and metro cities. Second, it is investing heavily in quick commerce and dark store capabilities.

“As more consumer brands, including large conglomerates, shift towards quick commerce, we are positioning ourselves as the integrated fulfilment backbone for this transition,” Jakhar said.

Third, it is doubling down on the B2B enterprise segment, where it claims to see a sharp increase in demand.

Prozo will also focus on deepening its presence within India, particularly in high-growth consumption clusters in the coming 12 months. Building on the 8-10 locations added in FY26, it will continue expanding across both metros and emerging hubs, aligned closely with client demand. It currently operates across more than 20 cities in India.

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The firm has so far raised approximately Rs 145 crore in equity across three institutional rounds. Its first significant raise of `76 crore came in February 2022, followed by Rs 35 crore in March 2023, and Rs 14 crore in September 2024. The firm’s investor base includes Sixth Sense Ventures and Auctus Capital, cricketer Rohit Sharma and actor Ranbir Kapoor, among others.

This capital has been deployed primarily into expanding its warehousing network, from under 1.7 million square feet to nearly 3 million square feet, along with building its technology stack. The firm has finalised an investment banker and formally initiated its next fundraising process.

“Given our current position, we are well placed to attract high-quality institutional capital. This will be our most significant raise since 2023. We expect to close this round within the next four to six months,” Jakhar said.

Capital Efficiency

Prozo claims that its approach to growth has remained consistent over the years, since its launch in 2015, as it has always built with profitability and capital efficiency at the core.

“Our lifetime burn over 10 years is approximately Rs 70 crore, which is notable given the scale we have achieved,” Jakhar said. What has strengthened over the past year for the firm is its conviction in the warehousing-first, asset-light model. “Since we do not own ground logistics assets, and given that our warehousing revenue has high exit barriers and historically low churn of under 5%, our unit economics improve as we scale,” he said.

The firm also believes that artificial intelleingce (AI) will reshape the economics and intelligence of supply chain operations over the next five years.

“AI will create a clear divide between companies that have proprietary operational data and the capability to extract intelligence from it, and those that do not. This shift will define the next generation of leaders in the supply chain ecosystem,” Jakhar said.