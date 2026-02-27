Riding on India’s growing appetite for ‘better-for-you’ products, SuperYou, a protein-focused, D2C snacking brand, founded by entrepreneur Nikunj Biyani and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, is eyeing a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore in five years.

While this marks a five-fold growth in five years for SuperYou, whose current annual revenue run rate (ARR) is nearly Rs 200 crore, Biyani, the nephew of Kishore Biyani, founder of the Future Group, says the target though ambitious, is not unachievable. Kishore Biyani is a mentor on the business, which was launched in November 2024.

“Revenue is an output metric. My focus is on input metrics such as product, distribution, and execution. Having said that, health-conscious snacking is expected to grow steadily in India. The protein market has depth at the moment and is capable of absorbing multiple brands,” Biyani told FE in an interaction.

According to market research firm Mordor Intelligence, the protein supplement segment (protein powders, bars, chips) within the larger protein market in India, remains the fastest growing, projected to nearly double to $1.5 billion in a decade from $800 million now.

Besides digital-first brands such as OZiva, acquired by Hindustan Unilever, Plix, part of Marico, Yoga Bar, acquired by ITC, there are a number of startups operating in the category including GoodDot, The Whole Truth and MyFitness. Companies such as Tata Consumer have also entered the market as part of a broader push into health and wellness, sector analysts said.

Scaling Beyond Digital

Available in protein bars, chips and powders and priced competitively (at a 10-25% discount to rivals), SuperYou has expanded across 15–20 cities in a year, Biyani said, with a focus on metro markets, where protein supplement consumption remains high. This is on account of changing lifestyles, higher disposable incomes and growing awareness among Gen Z consumers.

Available across marketplaces, quick commerce platforms, modern trade and traditional trade, the brand is focusing on scaling its general trade presence, doubling store count from around 6,000 now to 15,000 in the coming months. SuperYou is also retailed at Foodstories, the omnichannel retail platform promoted by cousins Avni and Ashni Biyani, daughters of Kishore Biyani. The brand has also tapped the B2B or HORECA (hotels, restaurants and catering) segment, tying up with Starbucks recently to introduce its Protein Cold Foam, a pro-yeast protein, in select cold beverages across Starbucks cafes in the country.

Strategic Alliances

“This is an early step in building this vertical and we will look at more such associations in the future,” Biyani said.

Uncle Kishore Biyani provides strategic direction to the business. “There are three key lessons he has emphasised – stay true to your brand promise, focus on customer observation and build trust and empower talent,” Biyani adds.