A super El Niño could leave India with a power-generation gap of nearly 18 terawatt-hours (TWh) over the next year, potentially forcing a sharp increase in coal-fired generation and releasing an additional 17 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, according to an analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

The weather pattern is expected to hit India’s power system harder than any other country by simultaneously reducing wind and hydropower generation and raising electricity demand for cooling. Additional air-conditioning demand alone could reach 10 TWh, equivalent to around a quarter of Delhi’s annual electricity consumption.

Under the central scenario, the gap between higher demand and lower renewable generation could require 17.7 TWh of additional fossil-fuel electricity between July 2026 and June 2027. In the most severe scenario, incremental coal generation could reach 24 TWh, around half of India’s entire increase in coal burn last year.

The estimates are scenario projections rather than forecasts. CREA’s central case assumes a peak Oceanic Niño Index of 2.5 in November 2026, consistent with a strong El Niño, while the severe scenario assumes a peak of 3.8.

“India has just endured a deadly heatwave and one of its hottest summers on record, pushing power demand to an all-time high of 270 GW,” the report said. “A super El Niño will raise the stakes again—putting even more strain on the grid while worsening water shortages and pressure on farming.”

Solar capacity could provide a buffer. Solar power currently meets around 24% of India’s daytime electricity demand and is less exposed to El Niño than hydropower and wind.

India added 44.6 GW of solar capacity last year, almost double the previous year. In 2025, total electricity generation increased 1%, while coal-based generation fell 4% and renewable output rose 22%.

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The trend continued during January-May 2026. Total generation reached 805 TWh, against 752.1 TWh in the same period of 2024, while thermal generation remained lower at 588.3 TWh, compared with 597.1 TWh. Solar output rose to 94.7 TWh from 56.3 TWh, an increase of nearly 68%.

However, coal plants’ limited flexibility forced grid operators to curtail around 2.1 TWh of solar and wind generation last year. The report cited Ember estimates showing that 10 GWh of battery storage, charged during midday solar peaks and discharged in the evening, could have prevented such curtailment.

India is also lining up around 130 GW of new coal-fired capacity, even as it targets 500 GW of non-fossil power by 2030.

“India must stay on track for its target of 500 GW of non-fossil power by 2030 but also move much faster on batteries and grid upgrades,” the report said.

The El Niño event could also cause around 2,700 additional heat-related deaths in India during 2026-27, with the central estimate ranging from 2,050 to 3,170.