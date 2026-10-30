Sun TV Network reported a muted 3% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit at ₹342 crore for the second quarter ended September 2026 (Q2FY27). Revenue from operations plunged 31% to ₹802 crore, due to fall in advertising revenues. The advertisement revenues for the quarter was down to ₹252.76 crore against ₹292 crore in the same quarter last year.

On a sequential basis, revenue from operations declined 44% from ₹1,423 crore in Q1FY27 while net profit came down sharply from ₹612 crore. Consequently, the south Indian broadcaster’s Ebitda for the quarter fell to ₹417.30 crore against ₹749.94 crore in the September 2025 quarter.

Sun TV Network is one of the largest Television Broadcasters in India, operates Satellite Television Channels across four southern languages and three northern languages Bangla, Marathi and Hindi. It also airs FM radio stations across India and into movie production.

At the consolidated level, profit after tax remained flat at ₹364.59 crore. Consolidated revenues were down to ₹940 crore against ₹1,299.87 crore in the same quarter last year and ₹1,457.88 crore in the previous quarter.

The consolidated results include income from its three Cricket Franchises – SunRisers Hyderabad Cricket Franchise of the Indian Premier League, SunRisers Eastern Cape of Cricket South Africa’s T20 League and SunRisers Leeds Limited of The Hundred, United Kingdom.

The company’s board declared an interim dividend of ₹3.75 per share. The Board also approved the re-appointments of Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Kalanithi as the Executive Chairman and Executive Director, respectively, for a five-year period effective April 20, 2027.

Shares of Sun TV closed 2% lower at ₹608.05 on NSE.