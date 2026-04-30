A bar of soap, a cup of tea, a scoop of detergent—Hindustan Unilever’s (HUL’s) March-quarter performance shows that even the most mundane purchases can tell a larger story about India’s economy. The FMCG giant delivered its fastest growth in three years in Q4. But near-term volatility from the West Asia war and the need to balance price hikes with volume growth pose fresh challenges. There are also broader challenges to rural demand from the forecast of weak monsoon this year. In Q4, rural growth was ahead of urban growth, though the gap between the two is shrinking, the company said.

HUL reported a nearly 8% revenue growth in Q4, driven by a 7% underlying sales growth led by volumes (at 6%), a key indicator of real consumption rather than price-led expansion. This marks a notable shift from previous quarters where growth was more muted and often supported by pricing actions.

Volume-Led Recovery

The latest numbers suggest that the company’s strategic pivot toward volume-led growth and sharper executionis beginning to pay off. “We have seen a sequential step-up in growth, driven by decisive actions and a clear focus on volume-led growth,” Priya Nair, CEO and Managing Director, HUL, said, adding that the company expectsFY2027 to be better than FY2026. Margins are likely to remain within the guided range of 22.5% to 23.5% in the ongoing fiscal. In Q4, margins came in at 23.5%, at the higher end of the guidance, but constrained by rising input costs, analysts said.

Inflation Headwind

But the street is clearly not enthused with HUL’s post-results commentary on FY27, with the stock tanking over 4% intra-day on Thursday, given that GST tailwinds have been reversed with the company taking price hikes (2-5%) recently in home-care and personal care due to the Iran war. Inflation, say analysts, remains a visible concern in the foreseeable future. 40% of HUL’s portfolio was exposed to GST-led price cuts initiated in September 2025. The company saw the full benefit of these tailwinds in Q4, as Q3 was marred by GST-led trade challenges.

More price cuts are in the offing, the company said of FY27, to manage cost inflation, which has touched nearly 8-10% as crude and related commodity prices inch up due to the Iran war. “Apart from calibrated pricing actions, we are accelerating our savings programme to maintain an attractive price-value equation for consumers,” Niranjan Gupta, CFO, HUL, said. The company is also tweaking grammage and pack structures, especially in price-sensitive segments to protect affordability. Apart from home care and personal care, beauty and well-being may also be exposed to price hikes, Gupta said.

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HUL’s management has also emphasised that its categories in daily essentials such as soaps, detergents, and tea, tend to have low price elasticity, cushioning demand from sharp slowdowns. Still, the company has acknowledged the likelihood of a rebalancing between price and volume growth in the near term.

“Our focus remains on staying competitive and protecting consumers despite some recalibration between volume and price,” Nair said.

At a broader level, HUL continues to double down on fewer, bigger and bolder bets, investing Rs 2,000 crore in premium segments, scaling up its “masstige” portfolio, and strengthening its omnichannel presence, including quick commerce, which now contributes about 4% of total turnover.

“Quick commerce has nearly doubled over the year, supported by significant improvements in supply chain service levels,” Gupta said.

While a below-normal monsoon forecast raises concerns, higher reservoir levels and increased minimum support prices offer some cushion for rural demand, he said. “At this point, we see balancing factors and do not see a cause for concern on demand,” Gupta added.