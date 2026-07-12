Helmet manufacturing major Steelbird Hi-Tech India has announced a massive manufacturing footprint expansion alongside major product tier rollouts, cementing its leadership in the domestic and international two-wheeler safety ecosystem. The company initiated the Bhumi Pujan for its upcoming seventh manufacturing facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. Spread across a 22-acre campus, the facility will boast nearly 1.5 million square feet of built-up area upon completion, demanding an intensive infrastructure scale-up.

Once fully operational, the new plant will hold the capacity to manufacture 10 million helmets annually. This expansion will effectively scale Steelbird’s total annual production capability from its current 15 million helmets to 25 million helmets by 2032. The infrastructure boost aligns directly with India’s rising regulatory push for certified protective gear and the company’s vision to position the country as a global helmet manufacturing hub.

“This expansion is not just about increasing production capacity; it reflects our long-term commitment to making world-class rider safety products in India for both domestic and global markets. We are investing today to build the manufacturing capabilities of tomorrow,” said Rajeev Kapur, MD, Steelbird Hi-Tech India.

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Advanced Material Integration

To support this high-volume output, Steelbird’s upcoming Baddi plant will integrate dedicated lines for advanced energy-management materials, including Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) and Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (E-TPU). These next-generation composites enable the production of lighter, safer helmets with enhanced impact protection. This deep backward integration ensures total quality control, with Steelbird already manufacturing almost all critical components—from shells and liners to visors—entirely in-house.

Leveraging this robust technical backend, Steelbird’s premium brand, IGNYTE, simultaneously announced the launch of its highly anticipated, in-house manufactured Carbon Fiber Series. Aimed at performance riders and touring enthusiasts, the series debuts with three flagship models: the IGN-10, IGN-14, and IGN-16. Featuring a carbon fibre composite shell reinforced with Kevlar, the series sets a new benchmark by achieving dual ISI and DOT certifications.

In a segment first, the IGNYTE series introduces multi-colour exposed carbon fibre textures that preserve the authentic weave valued by premium enthusiasts. Crucially, the series incorporates an advanced EPP liner with elastic memory, which allows the helmet to absorb multiple lower-severity impacts and recover its original shape over its service life. The IGN-10 and IGN-14 are priced at Rs 14,999, while the flagship IGN-16 retails at Rs 19,999.

Kashish Kapur, director, Steelbird Hi-Tech India, noted, “The IGNYTE Carbon Fiber Series represents our vision of creating premium helmets that combine world-class safety, advanced materials, and exceptional craftsmanship. We are taking another significant step towards offering Indian motorcyclists globally competitive products.”

Securing Grassroots Safety

Simultaneously addressing grassroots safety, Steelbird has expanded downward into the highly underserved children’s segment with the launch of its Doodle kids’ helmet range. Developed via intensive research to protect child pillion riders, the ISI-certified Doodle range targets head circumferences from 50 cm to 58 cm. To mitigate neck strain and fatigue for young riders, Steelbird engineered the high-strength ABS and EPS shells to weigh a mere 700 ± 50 grams.

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Offered in both spoiler and non-spoiler variants with vibrant, youth-appealing graphic decals, this series starts at an accessible price point of Rs 999. This multifaceted launch strategy—spanning mass-market child safety up to top-tier carbon composites—is backed by a five-year product roadmap involving smart Bluetooth helmets and integrated lighting systems. With an existing network producing over 60,000 helmets daily across facilities in Noida and Baddi, Steelbird’s aggressive capitalisation strategy prepares it to capture growing global demand.