Star Health and Allied Insurance Company on Wednesday reported a 25% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹550 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27), driven by healthy premium growth and improved underwriting performance. Gross Written Premium (GWP) of the country’s largest standalone health insurer grew 19% year-on-year to ₹4,287 crore, while fresh retail health GWP rose 37% to ₹730 crore during the quarter.

The financials have been prepared under the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS), which became mandatory for insurers from April 1, 2026. Under Ind AS, commissions and other acquisition costs are spread over the policy term instead of being expensed upfront, aligning costs with revenue and providing a truer picture of insurers’ profitability.

The insurer’s underwriting profit surged to ₹111 crore in Q1 FY27 from ₹16 crore in the year-ago quarter, reflecting stronger profitability from its core insurance operations, excluding investment income. “Sustainable growth, improving core underwriting profitability, and sustained operating discipline have enabled us to deliver a strong start to the year,” Managing Director & CEO Anand Roy said.

Shares of Star Health ended 3% higher at ₹598.85 on the NSE.