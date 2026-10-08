India’s non-life insurers reported a 6% year-on-year rise in gross direct premium underwritten (GDPI) to ₹32,951 crore in September, led by strong growth in premiums reported by standalone health insurers.

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The non-life insurance industry comprises public and private sector general insurers, standalone health insurers and specialised public sector insurers.

Public and private sector general insurers reported a combined 13% year-on-year growth in premium to ₹26,438 crore during September. Of this, the 22 private sector general insurers reported a 15% rise in premium to ₹17,316 crore, while the four public sector insurers posted a 9% growth to ₹9,122 crore.

Standalone health insurers, meanwhile, reported a 27% jump in premium to ₹4,382 crore during the month. The segment comprises seven insurers, including Star Health and Allied Insurance, Niva Bupa Health Insurance and Aditya Birla Health Insurance, as well as the newly formed Prudential HCL Health Insurance.

Among public sector insurers, premium growth at New India Assurance, the country’s largest public sector general insurer, remained flat at ₹3,304.53 crore in September. Oriental Insurance reported a 16% rise in premium to ₹2,515 crore.

On the private side, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, the largest private general insurer by premium, reported a 14% rise in gross direct premium income to ₹2,196 crore. HDFC ERGO General Insurance’s premium grew 25% to ₹2,082 crore, while SBI General Insurance reported a 37% increase in gross direct premium to ₹1,673 crore.