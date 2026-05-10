J Rafiq Ahmed has barely had time to put his phone down since May 4. Calls from Taiwan, messages from Qatar, and late-night Zoom meetings with investors from East Asia and Europe have kept him occupied. “I’ve had more than 30 Zoom calls with foreign partners over the last few days,” said Ahmed, executive chairman of Chennai-based Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd (KICL).

The trigger was Tamil Nadu’s fractured electoral verdict. With no party or pre-poll alliance crossing the 118-seat majority mark, the state was suddenly headed for something it had not witnessed in over five decades: a coalition government.

“I told them Tamil Nadu has maintained policy continuity for more than 30 years and that the bureaucratic system here is strong enough to ensure industry is not affected,” Ahmed said.

Over the last few years, Tamil Nadu has emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the global diversification away from China, attracting investments across electronics, automobiles, footwear, and textiles.

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From Apple supplier Foxconn to auto giants VinFast and Jaguar Land Rover, as well as global footwear brands, multinationals have expanded aggressively in the state, betting on its infrastructure, skilled workforce, and, above all, political stability.

That assumption is now facing its biggest test in decades. Actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) managed to form a government with the support of former DMK allies, including the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, two Left parties, and the Indian Union Muslim League

For many businesses, the concern goes beyond who eventually forms the government. What has unsettled investors is the prospect of political uncertainty in a state that, for decades, built its industrial reputation on stability and policy continuity. In Tamil Nadu, governments changed, but industrial policy rarely did.

Investors from Taiwan, South Korea, and Vietnam, who entered Tamil Nadu under the China+1 strategy, are watching developments closely.

Stability Paradox

KICL, for instance, has invested more than Rs 6,000 crore in a joint venture with Taiwan’s Evervan Group, a major supplier to Adidas and Crocs. The venture has already attracted over 20 international component manufacturers from Taiwan, China, and South Korea to Tamil Nadu.

“The entire electronics ecosystem is stunned and worried,” said an industry executive, requesting anonymity. “Foreign investors are calling their Indian partners and asking one question: what happens next?”

The concerns come at a time when Tamil Nadu has been aggressively positioning itself as India’s manufacturing growth engine. The M K Stalin-led government signed 1,190 MoUs worth Rs 12.5 lakh crore over the last five years.

The government also succeeded in reviving Ford Motor’s Chennai manufacturing facility, while simultaneously deepening Apple’s supplier ecosystem in the state by attracting companies such as Jabil, Corning Inc., and Foxconn Group’s Yuzhan Technology.

“Political uncertainty often arises from changes in regulations and policies introduced by new governments,” said Dr Swechha Chada, Assistant Professor of Corporate Finance at Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai.

Coalition governments, she added, require consensus among diverse political interests, often resulting in prolonged negotiations that can influence investor sentiment and delay decision-making.

Vijay’s political rise was built partly around opposition to projects such as the proposed `27,400-crore greenfield airport at Parandur near Chennai.

Industry executives say the coalition’s slender majority and dependence on Left-backed allies could complicate future land acquisition, labour reforms, and large industrial projects. The prolonged strike at Samsung’s Chennai plant in 2024, backed by a Left-supported labour union, is also being cited as an example.

Dr Chada says political parties can differ widely on governance, ease of doing business, land access, subsidies, labour rights, and corruption.

“In recent times, issues such as credit availability, environmental regulations, and energy supply have also become central,” she added.

Competition Factor

Industry executives also believe neighbouring states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka could aggressively pitch themselves to global manufacturers by highlighting their stronger political mandates.

Last week, Royal Enfield announced a Rs 2,200-crore investment in Andhra Pradesh for a new manufacturing facility, the motorcycle maker’s first major expansion outside Tamil Nadu since its inception in 1901.

Andhra Pradesh, in particular, has been positioning Sri City on the outskirts of Chennai as an alternative manufacturing hub to Tamil Nadu’s Hosur to attract investors. For Tamil Nadu’s textile sector, already grappling with US tariff pressures and supply disruptions arising from the West Asia conflict, the political transition comes at a particularly delicate moment.

Prabhu Dhamodharan, Convenor of the Coimbatore-based Indian Texpreneurs Federation, said continued policy support for export-oriented sectors would remain critical.

“Textiles is a manpower-intensive sector, and policy continuity is important for both exports and employment generation,” he said.

“At the same time, opportunities from China+1 and upcoming FTAs with the UK and EU could support strong export growth.”

On Sunday, Vijay created history by becoming Tamil Nadu’s first Chief Minister from a non-Dravidian party. But beyond the symbolism of that victory lies a far more immediate challenge: reassuring investors that the political churn will not alter the state’s industrial trajectory.

His first test as chief minister may not be governance alone, but preserving Tamil Nadu’s reputation as India’s most dependable investment destination.