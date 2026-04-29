When Spotify entered India in 2019, it walked into a market wired for free listening. Video-led consumption on YouTube and telecom-bundled apps had trained users to expect music at zero cost, leaving little room for subscription-led models. Several domestic and global attempts struggled to sustain themselves under that reality.

Yet by FY25, Spotify India reported revenue of Rs 514 crore, up 60% year-on-year, and a net profit of Rs 74.62 crore, reversing a Rs 143 crore loss the previous year. Subscription revenue rose 89% to Rs 317 crore, while ad income reached Rs 187 crore. The company achieved this without changing its base price through most of the year, suggesting that the shift was driven as much by cost control and product design as by demand.

From Burn to Build

The context makes the outcome notable. Over roughly the same period, rivals such as ByteDance’s Resso, Bharti Airtel’s Wynk and Hungama Music exited the market, underscoring the difficulty of balancing content costs with limited paid uptake. Spotify’s approach differed in two ways.

First, it treated India as part of a global portfolio, allowing it to absorb low per-user revenue while continuing to invest in technology and catalogue depth. Second, it prioritised product engagement – personalised playlists, recommendation algorithms and localised discovery – over distribution bundling. That helped it build a habit-driven user base rather than a passive, plan-linked one, improving the odds of gradual conversion to paid tiers.

While Spotify India did not participate in the story, analysts said that FY25 profit was also a function of tighter spending. Marketing costs were reduced by about 37% to Rs 243 crore, even as user engagement remained stable, indicating that the platform had reached a point where organic usage could sustain growth.

According to analysts, this reflects a maturing lifecycle: once discovery and retention mechanisms are embedded, incremental user acquisition becomes less dependent on heavy promotion. At the same time, the broader market has begun to show early signs of monetisation, with paid subscriptions rising and industry subscription revenue crossing the Rs 1,000 crore mark in 2025, according to an EY-Ficci estimate. Spotify’s gains, therefore, are partly company-specific and partly reflective of a slow structural shift.

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Tiered Pricing and Self-Serve Ads

What follows is a sharper monetisation strategy. In August 2025, Spotify implemented its first price increase in India, followed by a move from a single-plan structure to a tiered model ranging from Rs 139 to Rs 299. Features such as enhanced audio quality and AI-driven discovery tools have been placed behind higher tiers, effectively segmenting users by willingness to pay. According to analysts, this marks a departure from its earlier, uniform pricing approach and aligns India more closely with its global playbook, albeit with tighter feature gating. The objective is to raise average revenue per user without materially reducing the paying base, a balance that remains untested at scale in India.

Alongside subscriptions, advertising is emerging as the second pillar. The rollout of a self-serve advertising platform opens Spotify’s inventory to smaller businesses, with automated tools lowering entry barriers. This is significant in a market where a majority of users are likely to remain on free tiers. By expanding advertiser access while maintaining engagement, Spotify is attempting to build a dual-revenue model that can function despite low subscription penetration. The model, however, faces external risks. YouTube Music continues to anchor free consumption, and any upward revision in licensing payouts to music labels could compress margins. Spotify’s India strategy now hinges on whether it can deepen monetisation without losing the scale that made it viable in the first place.