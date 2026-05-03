In a country where “free” has long been the most popular playlist, Spotify has pulled off a neat trick: getting Indians not just to listen but occasionally to pay.

When Spotify entered India in 2019, it walked into a market trained by YouTube and telecom-bundled apps to expect music at zero cost. Subscriptions were more theory than habit, and several rivals—from ByteDance’s Resso to Bharti Airtel’s Wynk—eventually bowed out, unable to square high content costs with low willingness to pay.

Spotify, however, stayed the course—and the numbers are beginning to hum. In FY25, its India unit posted revenue of ₹514 crore, up 60% year-on-year, and swung to a net profit of ₹74.62 crore from a ₹143 crore loss a year earlier. Subscription income rose 89% to ₹317 crore, while advertising brought in ₹187 crore. Notably, this turnaround came without any major price hikes for most of the year, suggesting that the gains were as much about smarter design and tighter costs as about newfound consumer generosity.

The strategy was less about chasing users with freebies and more about keeping them. Spotify leaned on personalised playlists, recommendation algorithms and localised discovery—nudging listeners from casual sampling to habit. Unlike telecom-bundled rivals, it focused on building a direct relationship with users, improving the odds that some would eventually upgrade to paid tiers.

From Habit to Harvest

At the same time, discipline kicked in. Marketing spends were cut sharply—down 37% to ₹243 crore—even as engagement held steady, indicating that the platform had reached a point where it could rely more on organic growth than expensive promotion. Analysts see this as a sign of a maturing business cycle: once users are hooked, you don’t need to keep shouting.

The broader market is also inching forward. Paid subscriptions are rising, and industry subscription revenues crossed ₹1,000 crore in 2025, according to an EY-Ficci estimate. Spotify’s gains, then, reflect both its own playbook and a slow shift in consumer behaviour—from “Why pay?” to “Maybe it’s worth it.”

Tiered Paywalls

The next act is about extracting more from that shift. In August 2025, Spotify rolled out its first price increase in India and introduced tiered plans ranging from ₹139 to ₹299, placing premium features such as better audio quality and AI-driven discovery behind higher paywalls. The aim is clear: raise revenue per user without scaring them back to free.

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Advertising is the other lever. A self-serve ad platform is opening Spotify’s inventory to smaller businesses, crucial in a market where a large chunk of users will likely stay on free tiers.

The risks, however, haven’t gone away. YouTube Music continues to dominate free listening, and any increase in royalty payouts to labels could squeeze margins. For now, though, Spotify has shown that even in India’s famously frugal music market, the tune may finally be changing—slowly, and not without a few ads in between.