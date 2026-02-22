When it comes to tourism, Indians are combining religion and wellness. As they travel to rejuvenate the mind and also to reset those tired bones, the convergence of spiritual travel with wellness holidays is prompting travel techs to re-design their retreats.

Experts say that retreats offering facilities for meditation, yoga, ayurveda and mindful living must also be on the pilgrimage circuit. Destinations such as Rishikesh and temple towns across South India, especially in Kerala, are emerging as holistic spiritual-wellness hubs.

In particular, young tourists, from across the country, are looking for journeys that can both calm the mind and revive the body. Given the spending power of the youth, experts say this could be a big opportunity for travel techs. “They must curate wellness facilities with options for tourists to visit popular religious spots,” said an industry insider.

The spiritual travel momentum

The spiritual travel momentum continues to drive growth for most firms. As per Markets and Data report, India’s addressable opportunity is estimated to cross $440 billion in FY32, at a compound annual growth rate of a shade over 10% between FY25 and FY32.

The religious tourism market was valued at $220 million in FY2024, “Pilgrimage is becoming a multi-generational experience, with families travelling together for festivals, rituals, and shared spiritual milestones,” Rikant Pittie, CEO and co-founder, EaseMyTrip, told FE.

His firm’s offerings witnessed a healthy double-digit growth in customer participation in 2025.

Travel tech firms to add inventory across spiritual hubs

Travel techs are working to add inventory across high-demand spiritual hubs while unlocking Tier 2 and Tier 3 destinations through improved connectivity and curated travel circuits. They are strengthening partnerships with local stakeholders so as to formalise accommodation and transport facilities.

Industry experts believe that while tourists do want to visit religious sites during special occasions – festivals and so on – packages can also be designed to cater for those wishing to travel “off season”. “With wellness becoming important, many might not mind taking a break and avoiding the crowds,” they said.