The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group on Friday threw its weight behind the proposed listing of Tata Sons, saying the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision on the holding company’s regulatory status had provided clarity on the way forward. In a significant gesture, the group also called for a “deeper, more harmonious” relationship with Tata Sons and Tata Trusts.

“The RBI has provided full clarity,” Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry, chairman of the SP Group, said in a statement. Tata Sons had been classified as an upper-layer NBFC under the central bank’s scale-based regulatory framework and the prescribed listing requirement followed from that classification, he said.

“With the RBI having rejected the application to surrender its registration and directing Tata Sons towards the necessary compliance at the earliest, the path forward is clear,” Mistry said.

The statement comes a day after Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata presented to the Tata Sons board the SP Group’s proposal to monetise a part of its stake for up to Rs 25,000 crore.

Regulatory Clarity

Under the proposed structure, the buyout would take place in two tranches over 18 months. Tata Sons would pursue a selective reduction of capital through the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), with the value of the shares determined in accordance with income-tax fair-value norms.

The SP Group, which owns 18.4% of Tata Sons, has long favoured a listing of the holding company. Such a move could provide it an avenue to monetise part of its holding and ease liquidity pressures. The group has debt estimated at Rs 55,000-60,000 crore.

However, Mistry sought to move the debate beyond the differences between the two shareholders. “The decision should not be viewed as a victory of one stakeholder over another. It should be viewed as an opportunity to bring people and institutions together,” he said.

The RBI’s decision, he added, could become “far more than the conclusion of a regulatory question” and mark an important milestone in the evolution of Indian corporate governance.

Mistry said the SP Group looked forward to working constructively with Tata Sons and forging a “deeper, more harmonious and supportive relationship” with the Tata institution.

The comments signal an attempt to reset ties between two of India’s oldest business families after years of differences over Tata Sons and the SP Group’s investment in it.

Mistry said the relationship between the two groups had been built over generations through enterprise, trust and shared experiences. “I therefore look forward not merely to a resolution of the present chapter, but to forging a greater partnership, greater engagement and deeper relationships with Tata Sons and the Tata Trusts in the years ahead,” he said.

Mistry argued that a Tata Sons listing could serve as a “bridge” between different stakeholders — shareholders and the Tata Trusts, private heritage and public accountability, and successive generations of stewardship.

A transparent and publicly accountable Tata Sons, he said, could strengthen the wider Tata ecosystem by broadening participation, improving governance, providing greater visibility to value and protecting investors’ interests. It could also provide the foundation for a “more robust and equitable dividend policy”.

Importantly, Mistry sought to link the listing with the Tata Trusts’ philanthropic role, saying a stronger Tata Sons could enhance the Trusts’ ability to pursue their charitable objectives over generations.

“It should be our shared ambition that, over the coming five years, the Tata Trusts become one of the largest and most consequential philanthropic corpuses in the world — not merely in the size of their corpus, but in the scale, quality and permanence of the public good they create,” he said.

Mistry also invoked the millions of shareholders in listed Tata Group companies, saying they had placed their savings and faith in the Tata name. A publicly accountable holding company, he said, could strengthen the relationship between this investor community and the institution at the centre of the Tata ecosystem.

With the Tata Group expanding into semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, aviation, defence, artificial intelligence, digital technologies, energy and strategic infrastructure, Tata Sons was now at the threshold of another major phase of growth, Mistry said.

“I would like to see Tata Sons evolve into a modern, globally respected and publicly responsible holding institution — one that creates value for shareholders, respects every stakeholder, remains deeply committed to philanthropy and places national interest at the heart of its long-term decisions,” he said.

A holding company of Tata Sons’ stature, Mistry added, should be able to combine “capital, innovation and enterprise with the conscience and trusteeship that have distinguished the Tata name”.