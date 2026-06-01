Sovereign cloud is emerging as one of India’s key enterprise technology segments, as government policy, geopolitical uncertainty and rising concerns around data control push companies to rethink dependence on global hyperscalers.

The shift comes as India moves beyond a narrow focus on data localisation toward a broader framework centred on operational, jurisdictional and infrastructure sovereignty. Recent guidance from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) formally recognised sovereign cloud providers as an eligible deployment option for sensitive government workloads, including Aadhaar, UPI, tax systems and land records.

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Beyond Basic Localisation

At the same time, a growing policy discourse around “India Cloud” and sovereign AI infrastructure is strengthening the case for domestically controlled cloud ecosystems, particularly for critical sectors such as telecom, defence, BFSI and public infrastructure.

The opportunity is also fuelling fresh investments in domestic digital infrastructure, including data centres, edge computing, fibre networks and AI compute capacity, as companies position themselves for the next phase of India’s cloud market evolution.

In a recent report, KPMG estimated the country’s data-centre capacity buildout alone could generate more than $30 billion in capital expenditure by 2030, driven partly by localisation and sovereignty requirements.

“The $30 billion investment figure is not a projection. This buildout is being financed by long-term capital from institutional investors around the world. Sovereign wealth funds, PE firms look at Indian data centre market, not as some kind of speculative real estate play, but as a core utility,” the consulting firm said in a blog-post.

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Core Utility

The changing landscape is creating an opening for telecom operators, data-centre companies and state-backed infrastructure providers to position themselves as Indian-controlled alternatives to global cloud platforms.

Bharti Airtel has emerged among the most vocal proponents of the opportunity. During its FY26 earnings call, the company said its “telco-grade sovereign cloud” business had secured 24 deals and was seeing increasing traction across industries.

“We are fully sovereign. We are controlled by an Indian entity. So, the control plane, the data plane, the jurisdiction, all of it is in India,” Airtel management said.

Industry executives say the appeal of sovereign cloud is being driven not just by regulation, but also by concerns around geopolitical fragmentation, cybersecurity and strategic autonomy. Enterprises handling sensitive workloads are increasingly evaluating where their data sits, who controls the infrastructure, and which legal jurisdiction governs access to systems and information.