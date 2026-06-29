South Korean Ambassador Lee Seong-ho said on Monday that the nation wants to deepen its economic and strategic partnership with India through fresh investments in shipbuilding, defence manufacturing and industrial projects. The envoy said Seoul now sees India as a key partner in its long-term growth strategy as global supply chains shift and geopolitical challenges reshape Asia.

In an interview with ANI, Lee said South Korea hopes to launch a “second wave” of investments in India that goes beyond the automobile and electronics sectors, which drove Korean business expansion in the country during the 1990s.

According to the ambassador, the next phase of cooperation should focus on large industrial projects that can strengthen manufacturing and boost trade between the two countries. “We need to create a second wave of Korean investment led by shipbuilding and other industrial collaboration. If that happens, automatically the trade will follow suit,” Lee told ANI.

South Korean companies such as Hyundai, Kia, Samsung and LG have built a strong presence in India over the past three decades. Seoul now wants to widen that partnership by encouraging investments in new sectors that support long-term industrial growth.

Why is South Korea looking at India more closely?

Lee said changing global conditions have made India one of South Korea’s most important strategic partners. He said both countries face similar challenges in areas such as energy security, supply chains and maritime safety.

Referring to the recent tensions in West Asia, the envoy said the crisis showed how closely the interests of India and South Korea are linked because both countries depend heavily on energy imports from the region. “The crisis in West Asia is another example of how both Korea and India share many things together. We both depend on energy sources from that region,” he told ANI.

Lee welcomed the agreement between the United States and Iran to end hostilities and said countries should continue diversifying energy sources while investing more in clean and green technologies.

He also said stronger cooperation between India and South Korea has become more important as regional security challenges grow. According to Lee, both countries have a shared interest in protecting maritime trade routes and supporting a stable international order.

Calling India an indispensable partner, the ambassador said Seoul places great importance on its relationship with India. “India’s importance in Korea’s perspective cannot be emphasised too much,” Lee said.

He added that the relationship could move beyond the current strategic partnership and develop into what he described as “integral economic partners” in the years ahead.

Lee also praised India’s growing influence on the global stage. He said India has emerged as a leading voice of the Global South and South Korea wants to work closely with New Delhi on issues that shape future international discussions.

Defence manufacturing has emerged as one of the strongest pillars of India-South Korea ties. Lee pointed to the K9 Vajra Howitzer programme as one of the most successful examples of defence cooperation between the two countries.

He said both governments are already discussing a third phase of the K9 Vajra partnership, reported ANI. The two sides are also exploring opportunities to work together on air defence guns, missile systems and other advanced defence technologies.

The envoy said expanding defence cooperation will help both countries strengthen industrial capabilities while supporting regional security.