Smart appliance startups, once largely ignored by venture capital investors, are entering an aggressive expansion phase as funding fuels offline retail, product development and manufacturing capabilities, signalling that the consumer hardware segment is finally beginning to scale.

The shift comes after years of scepticism over whether consumers would pay a premium for connected appliances and whether startups could compete with established electronics brands. Before the pandemic, nearly 30 startups in the segment shut down amid weak demand and limited investor interest. But growing adoption of smart kitchens, home security systems, energy-efficient appliances and connected home products has changed that outlook.

According to Tracxn, India now has 142 smart appliance startups that have collectively raised $36.1 million in equity funding since 2021. Investors including Alteria Capital, Omidyar Network, Khosla Ventures, Fireside Ventures, Draper Associates, Titan Capital and Rainmatter have backed companies in the space, giving founders room to invest in research and long-term growth rather than chase near-term revenues.

The sector’s biggest validation has come from Atomberg, which crossed Rs 958 crore in operating revenue in FY25 and is preparing for an IPO of over Rs 2,000 crore. “That kind of proof point changes the conversation with investors considerably,” Sanjeev Rajput, founder and CEO of Capital Connect, said. Atomberg has built a network of more than 46,000 retail touchpoints across over 18,000 pincodes and says demand from Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets has been driven by growing consumer awareness of energy-efficient products.

The company recently raised an additional $24 million from Temasek and existing investors. Other startups are following a similar playbook. Beyond Appliances plans to expand its retail presence from around 200 outlets to more than 500 by the end of the current financial year while increasing its experience centres from four to 15. Around 20% of its revenue now comes from offline channels. “Since kitchen appliances are a high-involvement category, offline retail plays an important role in building trust, demonstrating product innovation and offering consumers the confidence they need before investing in a premium appliance,” Eshwar K Vikas, co-founder and CEO of Beyond Appliances, said.

Investors believe the market is still at an early stage, supported by a large replacement cycle and rising disposable incomes. “Consumer durables is a market of more than Rs 1 lakh crore and there is enough share of the pie to capture both in existing and emerging categories,” Deepak Gupta, general partner at WEH Ventures, which is evaluating investments in the segment, said. He added that the firm is looking at startups creating new categories such as kitchen appliances and air purifiers or targeting underserved consumer segments within established categories.

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The funding is also helping companies build manufacturing capabilities alongside consumer brands. Technology-led contract manufacturer Mekr reported revenue of Rs 58 crore in FY26, up more than 220% from Rs 38 crore in FY25, and expects to touch Rs 150 crore in FY27. Atomberg, too, has expanded into manufacturing motors, controllers and compressors for air-conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines as it prepares for its public listing. The focus on differentiated technology is becoming a key competitive advantage, with companies such as Beyond Appliances building smart kitchen products, while Aurm, founded by MyGate co-founder Vijay Arisetty, is developing automated safe deposit lockers for residential communities and bank branches.