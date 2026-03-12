Hyderabad-based space startup Skyroot Aerospace is exploring long-term opportunities in orbital infrastructure, including space-based data centres designed to support artificial intelligence workloads, even as it prepares for the debut launch of its Vikram-1 rocket.

Co-founder and CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana said the concept of orbital data centres remains several years away from commercial deployment but the company intends to begin with technology demonstrations in the near term.

“We will begin with proof-of-concept missions and tech demonstrations over the coming years,” Chandana told Fe on the sidelines of the Arkam Annual Meet 2026 in Bengaluru. “There is interest globally, and such applications could become a major driver for launch demand in the future.”

ALSO READ Gas curbs may disrupt auto production, push up vehicle costs

He said space-based computing infrastructure could emerge as a new segment for launch providers as AI workloads grow globally. Companies across the world are studying the feasibility of processing and storing data in orbit, which could potentially reduce energy and cooling constraints faced by terrestrial data centres.

Skyroot, which was founded in 2018, is positioning itself to tap emerging applications in the space economy even as it focuses on building launch capability. Chandana said the company’s long-term roadmap is to significantly increase launch frequency from its upcoming manufacturing facilities.

“Our aim is to move from launching once a month to eventually building multiple rockets in a day,” he said.

Scaling Launch Capacity

In the near term, the company’s focus remains on the first orbital launch of its Vikram-1 rocket. If successful, the mission would make it the first privately developed orbital launch vehicle from India.

The launch vehicle is currently undergoing final regulatory clearances and operational milestones ahead of its debut flight from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The mission has faced delays as the company worked through technical and operational challenges during development. Chandana said such delays are common in rocket programmes.

“Rocket launches have many obstacles before the final moment and there is a lot of learning along the way,” he said. “It has taken longer than we originally imagined, but the moment is very close.”

Skyroot is awaiting final approvals from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) and is working with authorities to secure a launch slot.

The company sees growing global demand for launch services. Chandana said that while about 219 private launches were expected globally in 2025, only 33 were serviced by private providers outside China and SpaceX, leaving a supply gap for satellite operators.

At the same time, the satellite industry is increasingly moving towards smaller spacecraft. Miniaturised satellites now account for nearly 75% of global launches, increasing demand for flexible and responsive launch providers.

India’s space sector is also expected to expand rapidly. Estimates shared by Arkam Ventures suggest the country’s space economy could grow from about $13 billion currently to nearly $40 billion by 2030, potentially making India the world’s third-largest space ecosystem.

Capital Infusion

Skyroot, which has raised about $98.5 million so far, is also preparing for a fresh funding round of $150-200 million that could value the company close to $1 billion. Chandana said the company would announce details once plans are finalised.