For a growing number of young professionals, the toughest question in job hunting isn’t where to apply—it’s what to learn next. As technology reshapes every role, nearly four in ten Indian job seekers now say they feel unprepared for the speed at which skills are evolving, according to new data from LinkedIn.

The findings, part of LinkedIn’s Skills on the Rise 2026 report, spotlight five fast-growing “skill stacks” defining the modern workplace: AI and automation, data and analytics, IT and cybersecurity, business and growth, and people and leadership. Together, these represent the evolving mix of technical and human capabilities employers are seeking.

46% of recruiters now rely on skills data to fill roles

Globally, 46% of recruiters now rely on skills data to fill roles. Yet in India, 74% say it’s harder than ever to find qualified talent. Demand is surging for professionals who can harness AI tools, translate data into decisions, and strengthen digital systems. But technical expertise alone no longer guarantees success.

As AI makes teams more cross-functional, collaboration and leadership are becoming critical differentiators. “For years, young professionals were told to specialise. In 2026, that rule is changing,” said Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expert and India Senior Managing Editor.

“The candidates getting noticed today aren’t just specialists—they’re skill stackers. They combine AI fluency, data literacy, operational know-how, and collaboration. That adaptability is what gets you hired and promoted.”

Each skill stack tells a story about shifting work priorities. AI and automation now underpin productivity itself, with prompt engineering and workflow automation spreading from IT into HR, marketing and sales. Data and analytics skills are moving beyond raw analysis to actionable insight, with storytelling and decision-making becoming core capabilities.

In-demand skills in cybersecurity and IT sector

In IT and cybersecurity, system resilience is emerging as the backbone of digital growth, driving demand for skills like cloud infrastructure, real-time monitoring and threat detection. Meanwhile, the business and growth stack favours professionals who can marry efficiency with expansion through relationship management, negotiation and process optimisation.

Finally, people and leadership skills—once confined to management—are becoming essential across functions. In an AI-enabled world, those who can align teams, manage complexity and deliver outcomes collaboratively are the ones most likely to thrive.