India currently has 16 ships carrying more than 6.9 lakh tonnes of fertilisers and key raw materials in the Strait of Hormuz, said a senior government official on Monday.

The vessels include eight ships carrying urea, four carrying di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), three carrying sulphur and one carrying ammonia.

Together, the ships are carrying 3.3 lakh tonnes of urea, 2.57 lakh tonnes of DAP and 1.1 lakh tonnes of sulphur.

“We have 16 ships in SOH (Strait of Hormuz) as of today,” Bandana Preyashi, Joint Secretary, Department of Fertilizers, said while briefing the media.

“So this is the SOH scenario, and we are totally completely prepared. The department does not anticipate any problem, and we are keenly watching the international and national unfolding in the international and national scenario,” she said.

The government has also floated a global tender to import 1.7 million tonnes of urea.

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In a parallel development, Indian LNG carrier Disha has safely transited the Strait of Hormuz, becoming the first Indian-flagged LNG-carrying vessel to exit the conflict zone in more than three months.

The vessel, managed by a Shipping Corporation of India-led consortium, is carrying 62,370 metric tonnes of LNG cargo and is expected to enter Dahej on June 18.

“As we speak now, LNG carrier Disha, managed by a Shipping Corporation of India-led consortium, has safely transited the Strait of Hormuz, and she is carrying 62,370 metric tons of LNG cargo,” said Opesh Kumar Sharma, Director, ministry of ports, shipping & waterways.

The ministry said the directorate general of shipping remains in continuous coordination with the ministry of external affairs, Indian missions abroad, shipping companies and other stakeholders to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers and provide necessary assistance.