India’s exports to several key Free Trade Agreement (FTA) partners recorded strong growth in the first half of FY27, with shipments to Singapore more than doubling and exports to Malaysia and ASEAN countries also registering sharp increases, news agency ANI reported.

Exports to Singapore rose 103% to USD 11.07 billion during April-September FY27, compared with USD 5.45 billion in the same period last year. Shipments to Malaysia rose 83% to USD 5.58 billion from USD 3.05 billion, while exports to ASEAN countries grew 58% to USD 28.06 billion from USD 17.75 billion.

The figures were presented by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry during a press conference addressed by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal on Friday. The ministry also outlined developments in India’s trade agreements, including the implementation of the India-New Zealand FTA and progress under the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) agreement.

Advertisement

Exports to Sri Lanka increased 73% to USD 3.94 billion during the six-month period, while shipments to Oman rose 47% to USD 3.29 billion. Exports to Japan grew 40% to USD 4.10 billion, and those to South Korea increased 24% to USD 3.91 billion.

India-New Zealand FTA comes into force

The ministry highlighted the India-New Zealand FTA, which was signed on April 27, 2026, and came into force on October 20. The agreement provides immediate zero-duty access for 100% of Indian exports across all sectors.

New Zealand has also committed to facilitating USD 20 billion in investments into India across infrastructure, manufacturing, renewable energy, agricultural technology and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The agreement includes provisions to improve mobility for Indian professionals. These cover 5,000 skilled visas, work rights for students and post-study employment opportunities.

India-EFTA trade agreement completes one year

The ministry also highlighted developments under the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), which completed one year since coming into force.

The second India-EFTA Prosperity Summit, held in New Delhi on October 7, saw investment announcements across manufacturing, energy, maritime, healthcare, food processing, aviation and infrastructure finance.

The summit also provided a platform for business-to-business engagements in advanced manufacturing, healthcare, clean energy and the blue economy.

ALSO READ Black Box Q2 net profit surges by 31% sequentially on data center boom

India’s exports to EFTA-TEPA partners increased 5% to USD 1.03 billion during April-September FY27, compared with USD 0.98 billion in the corresponding period last year, according to the ministry’s data.