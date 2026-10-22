The government is likely to allow simplified Goods and Services Tax (GST) registration for small e-commerce sellers starting November 1, a finance ministry official said.

It is also working to implement the GST Council’s recommendations on faster refunds and unified registration processes from November 1, the official said. The GST Council decisions that require amendment to GST law would be implemented from April 1, 2027, the official added.

“We are working to issue notifications and circulars on the relevant process reforms over the next few days,” the official said.

Multi-State Operations

On October 8, the GST Council recommended simplified GST registration for small sellers on the Electronic Commerce Operators (ECO) platforms. The Council recommended allowing small sellers to expand their business to other states through e-commerce platforms without having to set up a place of business in each state.

Small suppliers providing goods via e-commerce platforms in multiple states and Union Territories, where they lack a physical presence, and pass on input tax credit up to Rs 2.5 lakh per month, can declare the platform’s warehouse in that state or UT as their Principal Place of Business, the Council had recommended.

The government will issue a comprehensive circular specifying the documents and information required for GST registration for all businesses to simplify the filing and processing of registration applications, the official said.

Automated Refunds

The government is also looking to implement the GST Council’s decision to allow systems to automatically sanction the full refund claim of excess balance in the electronic cash ledger, without officer intervention from November 1, the official said. Also, the time limit for issuance of acknowledgement or deficiency memo will be lowered to 10 days from 15 days, another GST Council recommendation.

Also effective from November 1 could be the Council’s decision of GST notices being sent only when the show cause notice is worth over Rs 10,000 to reduce compliance burden and litigation, the official said.