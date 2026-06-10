Corporate India may soon find it more difficult to float shell companies or maintain existing incorporated structures that serve little purpose other than tax evasion, money laundering or hiding ownership.

In some cases, corporate groups could also face an increased compliance burden even to maintain legitimate structures like holding companies.

According to official sources, the government is set to widen the grounds on which a company could be stricken off from the official register. The Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 would inter alia seek to empower the Registrar of Companies to dissolve a company if it hasn’t conducted any “significant accounting transactions” for three years.

Non-filing of annual returns and financial statements for two consecutive years could also lead to removal of a firm from the register.

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Currently, under the Companies Act, an RoC can initiate expunging of a company it it hasn’t commenced business within a year of incorporation. Also, a company can be struck off if it hasn’t carried on any business or operation in the preceding two financial years. The new provisions proposed in the bill will supplement the current norms.

Changes expected to have major impact on closely-held private companies

The changes are expected to have major impact on closely-held private companies, family-owned investment vehicles, land-holding special purpose vehicles (SPVs), promoter holding companies and other entities that have limited activity but continue to exist as repositories of assorted assets.

The Bill, tabled in the Lok Sabha in March this year, is referred to a joint parliamenytary committee. It contains targetted reforms for the Companies Act, 2013 and the LLP Act, 2008.

The proposal in the Bill that seeks to amend Section 248(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013 could bring inactive and shell entities under greater scrutiny. Some experts, however, cautioned that these changes could also raise concerns for legitimate asset-holding companies.

The crucial proposal is introducing “significant accounting transactions” as a trigger for the RoC to initiate a suo moto removal of a company. While the Companies Act doesn’t specifically defines “significant accounting transactions,” certain types of transactions are excluded from the list. For instace, routine compliance-related payments such as filing fees, payments to fulfil legal requirements are not significant accunting transactios. Similarly, allotment of shares to meet statutory requirements and expenses for maintaining the company’s office and records too are not considered significant acconting transactions.

According to corporate law experts, the proposed rules would consider a company inactive if it doesn’t undertake meaningful commercial or financial activity beyond just fulfilling basic compliance obligations. However, they cautione that even though the move is to target shell companies, there’s a strong likelihood of legitimate companies getting caught in the regulatory net as a result of the greater vigil.

“There are instances of perfectly legitimate holding companies get caught in regulatory sweeps simply because their ledgers showed very little activity. That is the concern here.

Shell companies should be removed from the register, but a company holding a land parcel, strategic investment or subsidiary stakes may have very few transactions in a year by design. That is not evidence that the company has ceased to serve a commercial purpose,” Vishwas Panjiar, managing partner at SVAS Business Advisors LLP, said.

In India, creating a company solely to hold assets such as land, shares, and intellectual property is a common practice used by businesses, wealthy families and investors. Such entities provide protection from liabilities, better asset management, easier transfer of ownership and tax efficiency.

But some of these companies fail to file annual returns and financial statements for a host of reasons, including due to litigation, disputes, financial distress, or when a business turns inactive.

“It seems that the concern of the government is to make sure that such inactive companies should not be used to create proxy ownership structures, avoid taxes, or conceal beneficial ownership,” said a corporate law expert.

“While striking off a company does not alter ownership of those assets, it can create practical and legal complications when stakeholders seek to transact with them. The key challenge will be ensuring that the framework distinguishes between genuinely defunct entities and companies that remain relevant because of the assets they hold,” said Sunil Narula, founder & principal lawyer at Naroola & Narula Solicitors and Advocates.

It’s expected that the proposed amendments will also increase the importance of the dormant company framework under Section 455, a provision that allows a temporarily inactive or asset-holding firms to preserve their corporate identity while circumventing a potential RoC-initiated strike-off.

As per the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) data, the number of companies opting for “dormant status” has remained stable over the past two years, growing from 2,470 in March 2024 to 2,585 in March 2026. In contrast, the number of companies under the process of being struck off has remained considerably higher. The number of ongimg [processes for removal or companies declined from 27,022 in March 2024 to 25,479 in March 2026.