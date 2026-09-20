Semicon India 2026 drew around 600 companies, up from 350 at the previous edition, with roughly half of them being international firms, India Semiconductor Mission CEO Amitesh Kumar Sinha said in his closing remarks on Saturday.

“This clearly shows the tremendous momentum that is being generated around the policies,” Sinha said. Companies are increasingly convinced by India’s story and are looking to secure a place in the ecosystem, either by setting up manufacturing facilities or forging collaborations, he added.

Meanwhile, SEMI President and CEO Ajit Manocha announced that the next edition of Semicon India is tentatively scheduled for March 1-3, 2028.

Manocha said the event was “bigger and better” not only in terms of scale and scope, but also in what it meant for attendees. He said the event’s ‘Transform Tomorrow’ theme underscored the role every participant has to play, given the growing importance of semiconductors across industries.

Sinha said his team would work towards finalising the timeline for the next edition, with a common calendar across organisations to ensure that key industry events and functions do not clash. The next edition is expected to be larger and could be held alongside other electronics-sector events, including the India Mobile Congress.

“We are determined to give you an experience for the entire electronics ecosystem,” he said.

The three-day event recorded nearly 50,000 registrations and around 40,000 cumulative footfall. The fifth edition of Semicon India was held from September 17 to 19 at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka and was jointly organised by the India Semiconductor Mission, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and SEMI.

The event comes shortly after Semicon 2.0, the second phase of the India Semiconductor Mission, was notified on August 31 with an outlay of Rs 1,27,500 crore.