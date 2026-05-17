The market regulator’s proposed reforms for municipal bonds could significantly widen debt market access for urban local bodies, industry participants said, adding that the measures would improve transparency, broaden investor participation and strengthen investor protection.

In a consultation paper issued last week, the Securities and Exchange Board of India outlined a series of reforms to revamp the municipal bond framework. The proposals include permitting refinancing as an objective for bond issuances, enabling pooled financing vehicles, tightening end-use norms and strengthening disclosure requirements.

“The proposals strengthen municipal corporations’ ability to unlock capital at the local-body level, which is central to India’s broader growth and development story,” said Meeta Kurpad, partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

“The ability to access capital markets gives municipal corporations a degree of financial autonomy and flexibility that can reinforce their focus on ground-level infrastructure projects,” Kurpad added.

According to Sebi data, only 22 municipal corporations have tapped the capital markets so far, raising about ₹4,540 crore through 31 issuances as of March.

Debt Refinancing

Market participants said Sebi’s proposal to allow municipal bonds for refinancing existing debt could encourage more municipalities to access the bond market. At the same time, stricter disclosure norms are expected to improve transparency and help investors better assess issuers’ financial positions and liquidity risks.

The regulator has also proposed limiting the use of bond proceeds for working capital purposes to 25 per cent.

“The municipalities will consider both financing and refinancing through municipal debt, which could lead to an increase in their issuances,” said Kashinath Katakdhond, managing director at AMC Repo Clearing.

He added that the proposed cap on working capital utilisation would ensure that funds are primarily directed toward capital expenditure projects.

Another key proposal is the introduction of pooled finance structures that would allow two or more municipalities to raise funds jointly.

“This could meaningfully open up market access for smaller urban local bodies that may not have the standalone credit profile to issue independently,” said Kurpad.

However, pooled structures would require detailed legal and financial structuring. “Inter-municipal risk allocation, governance arrangements and revenue ring-fencing will all need to be thought through for each transaction,” she said.

Retail Fractionalisation

Sebi has also proposed aligning municipal bond regulations with broader debt market norms by allowing privately placed municipal bonds to be issued in denominations as low as ₹10,000, alongside the existing ₹1 lakh threshold.

Industry participants said this move could encourage greater retail investor participation in the municipal bond market.

To encourage market-based municipal financing, the Union government has announced an incentive of ₹100 crore for municipal bond issuances exceeding ₹1,000 crore in the Union Budget. Several municipalities are now evaluating large-ticket bond issuances.

In addition, the government already offers incentives under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, providing ₹13 crore for every ₹100 crore raised through municipal bonds, subject to a maximum incentive of ₹26 crore.

“Government incentive policies alongside a supportive regulatory framework could help accelerate the development of the municipal bond market, with more municipalities opting for this route,” said Sanjeev Kumar, co-chief executive officer of BondVue.

“Regular bond issuances would also improve efficiency at the municipal level,” he added.