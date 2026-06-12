The Supreme Court’s draft guidelines on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in courts, released for public consultation, have sparked a debate among legal and technology stakeholders over whether the proposed guardrails will accelerate adoption or hinder innovation.

One of the most contentious provisions requires lawyers to disclose the use of AI in court filings and independently verify the accuracy of AI-generated content.

Guardrails Against AI

While AI tools assist lawyers with searching case law, reviewing documents, and preparing drafts in a fraction of the usual time, the technology can “hallucinate,” eg, citing judgments that do not exist. The draft regulations make it abundantly clear that when this happens, the lawyer, not the machine, answers for it.

Broadly welcoming the framework’s intent. Ranjana Adhikari, Partner at law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, maintained that though the regulations represent a much-needed step toward adopting AI responsibly, they expressly create a presumption in favour of responsible AI adoption and encourage innovation while seeking to restrain unsupervised, opaque, undisclosed or unverified use of AI in court processes. “Courts are right to be concerned about hallucinated authorities and fabricated facts. These risks have already affected court work in India and abroad,” she quipped.

For legaltech companies, verification is already standard advice issued to users. “Legora strongly encourages all lawyers to review the output that the platform produces,” said Amit Kothiyal, India Head of Stockholm-based Legora, among the world’s largest legaltech AI companies. Part of the time, AI saves would now go into checking its work: “Most lawyers are now investing some of that time back to verify and validate the citations before finalization. The role of the lawyer in some sense is changing to verification as opposed to drafting,’ he surmised.

Aprajita Rana, Technology Partner at AZB & Partners, said the guidelines “are emphatic about continued professional liability of lawyers for use of AI”, an urgent need of the hour given the fact that the Bar Council of India, which regulates the profession, has not taken a definitive position on this vexed issue this far. “I don’t think this will necessarily limit use of AI by lawyers, but it will certainly mandate additional safety and due diligence measures,” Rana argued even as she expressed reservations over the efficacy of flagging AI in every filing. “Whether this will lead to more careful checking and minor delays, or to senior lawyers telling their teams to avoid AI, will have to be seen,” she said.

Nikhil Narendran, Partner, Trilegal, however, felt there was nothing fundamentally new in the SC proposed guidelines. They simply reiterate a basic professional principle that a lawyer remains responsible to the client and to the court for the work product and conduct,” he said. Far from holding the technology back, he argued, “this will only positively impact the rollout or adoption of AI in the legal profession and judicial system in a responsible way. This will help in advocating AI with cautious optimism.”

Industry Feedback

Priyanka, COO of Manupatra Information Solutions Limited, a pioneer in legal online research in India, said safeguards such as disclosure, verification, and audits “should be viewed as trust-building mechanisms rather than barriers to adoption.” She, however, suggested matching the level of checking to the level of risk. “While this principle is sound, the level of verification could be calibrated according to risk,” she said.

Research that a lawyer can cross-check against linked sources should not face the same scrutiny as output that could sway a case: “AI-assisted legal research supported by verifiable citations and traceable source links should not be subject to the same scrutiny as AI-generated evidence or substantive adjudicatory recommendations.” Whatever the calibration, human in the loop is non-negotiable: a person must always check the machine’s work.”

Industry stakeholders also feel that another concern, which needs to be flagged, is oversight. Rana of AZB pointed out that the draft provides only for internal audits of AI use, with no duty to share their findings. “However, having only in-house audits to check AI use, not disclosing the actual risks visible from such audits, will not help awareness of AI incidents in the sector,” she said, making the case for independent third-party audits.

Law firms, meanwhile, are not waiting for the final rules. “At our firm too, we treat AI as an assistive tool, not a substitute for legal judgment,” Adhikari of SAM said, with AI-generated citations independently checked for existence and accuracy before being relied on. Her bottom line: “The real balance lies in preserving accountability while making the compliance architecture workable.”

The draft is open for comments till June 20, following which final guidelines are expected to be put in place