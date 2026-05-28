In a judgment with profound implications for the gaming industry, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the constitutional validity of the Centre’s retrospective levy of 28% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the full face value of bets placed on online gaming platforms, instead of gross gaming revenue alone.

A bench comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan ruled that online gaming activities involving monetary stakes give rise to actionable claims and constitute taxable supplies under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017. The court held that the essential character of betting and gambling depends on the existence of stakes placed on uncertain future contingencies, and not exclusively on whether the underlying activity is a game of skill or chance.

According to many tax experts and analysts, the ruling would revive huge tax demands like a Rs 21,000 crore notice on Gameskraft; industry-wide past tax liabilities validated by the judgment could total Rs 2.5 lakh crore, including interest and penalty. They said it also implies that gaming companies will pay GST at 40% starting in September 2025.

However, they added that gaming firms would find it difficult to clear these huge tax arrears given the complete ban on online money games that took effect on May 1. The companies might only resort to litigation, some of them said, adding that the details of the judgement would hold the key.

Even where the underlying activities involve substantial elements of skill, once participation is conditioned upon staking money or money’s worth on uncertain outcomes, the resulting transactions acquire the character of betting and gambling within the framework of the GST legislation,” the bench observed.

The apex court clarified that the concept of “supply” under GST is broad enough to cover organised betting and gambling arrangements where participants acquire contingent beneficial interests. These interests qualify as actionable claims under the Transfer of Property Act, 1882, making the entire amount paid for participation taxable without deductions for prize pools, winnings, or payouts. It also rejected the industry’s contention that platforms function merely as intermediaries.

The ruling came in a batch of petitions transferred from multiple high courts, including challenges by Delta Corp, Gameskraft Technologies, Head Digital Works, Play Games 24×7, and the E-Gaming Federation of India. The court vacated its stay on proceedings related to show-cause notices issued by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) and set aside the Karnataka High Court’s order quashing a ₹21,000 crore notice against Gameskraft. Total disputed demands are estimated at over ₹1.12 lakh crore, with sector-wide exposure reportedly exceeding ₹2.5 lakh crore.

The Supreme Court delivered two distinct judgments. The first upheld state laws from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala that restrict or prohibit online gaming. It distinguished “betting” from “gambling” while affirming states’ legislative powers to regulate such activities in the larger public interest. The second GST judgment flows directly from this classification of stake-based gaming as betting and gambling.

Manoj Mishra, Partner and Tax Controversy Management Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat, said: “The industry’s core argument was never merely about the tax rate, but about legal characterisation — whether skill-based gaming played for stakes can be equated with betting and gambling despite decades of jurisprudence drawing a bright line between the two. Additionally, acceptance of the Revenue’s logic would blur boundaries to the point where even social rummy or bridge played for stakes during Diwali gatherings may invite similar classification questions.”

Nitin Vijaivergia, Partner, Price Waterhouse & Co LLP, said” “One will also need to consider the impact on other laws which govern betting and gambling activities, which are prohibited in many states.”

Mishra also said that many businesses have already pivoted away from real-money gaming amid India’s evolving framework that prohibits online money games while ringfencing e-sports and social gaming. “The detailed judgment will be critical; the devil lies in how the retrospectivity, actionable claims, and skill-versus-gambling boundary are practically reconciled.”

For the gaming industry, the options are stark and the runway is short, said Ikesh Nagpal, Lead-Indirect Tax, AKM Global. “Companies will need to immediately quantify their retrospective GST exposure, engage proactively with the adjudication of pending show-cause notices, and make a hard commercial decision — whether to settle, restructure, or wind down. Investors and foreign backers will be reassessing their positions, and fresh capital into the sector will be difficult to attract given the confirmed legal and regulatory headwinds.”

The dispute arose from a series of GST notices issued to real-money gaming companies on the premise that 28% tax was payable on the entire face value of bets or contest entry amounts, rather than only on the platform fee or gross gaming revenue.

The row escalated after the GST Council’s 2023 decision to levy 28% GST on the full value of online gaming, casinos, and horse racing. Industry players countered that the higher levy could not be applied retrospectively for the period prior to October 1, 2023, when the new regime took effect.