State Bank of India (SBI) is targeting Rs 1.20 lakh crore in fresh home loan disbursements during the current financial year, aiming to increase its market share by one percentage point in one of the fastest-growing retail lending segments.

With the planned addition, the country’s largest lender expects its home loan portfolio to rise to Rs 10.64 lakh crore by the end of FY27 from Rs 9.44 lakh crore as of March 31, 2026.

“The bank’s retail loans, including housing and non-housing, grew about 15% in FY26 over the previous year, and we are seeing strong demand in the current fiscal as well. We are projecting to increase our home loan book by Rs 1.20 lakh crore in FY27,” said SBI Managing Director Rama Mohan Rao Amara, who oversees the bank’s retail business.

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SBI expects its home loan portfolio to cross the Rs 10 lakh crore milestone in the second quarter of FY27.

“The sector witnessed relatively sluggish growth in the first quarter, with markets such as Bengaluru and Pune expanding more slowly than others. However, momentum is picking up, and the bank’s home loan book should cross Rs 10 trillion in the second quarter,” Amara said.

The state-owned lender is also looking to strengthen its leadership in the housing finance market.

“We are looking to increase our market share in the home loan market by 1% by the end of the fiscal,” said Amara, who previously headed SBI Card.

As of April 2026, SBI held a 28.22% share of the home loan market, the highest among lenders.

Rising Ticket Sizes

The average ticket size of SBI’s home loans has increased to Rs 52 lakh. The portfolio continues to maintain healthy asset quality, with gross non-performing assets at around 0.60% as of March 2026.

“We are not expecting any build-up of stress in the portfolio,” Amara said.

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To free up capital for fresh lending, SBI plans to securitise a part of its housing loan portfolio. The bank has tie-ups with more than 9,000 approved housing projects across the country.

“Monetising illiquid assets such as home loans will help bring in capital to support domestic credit growth. The securitisation market in India remains small compared with developed markets and is dominated by direct assignments rather than the pass-through certificate (PTC) route,” Amara said, adding that keeping prevailing interest rates in mind, the bank will identify segments within the housing loan portfolio that are best suited for securitisation.

He also feels that the securitisation market would require structural enablers to deepen, including greater participation by long-term investors such as insurance companies and pension funds, as well as better availability of prepayment data to help investors assess portfolios more effectively.

While SBI’s deposits grew 11.03% year-on-year to Rs 59.8 lakh crore in FY26, advances expanded at a faster pace of 16.87% to Rs 49.3 lakh crore.

“The momentum in the credit book is expected to continue, while deposit growth is likely to remain slower. Securitising eligible pools of assets will help bridge this gap by diversifying both our funding profile and sources of funds,” Amara said.

