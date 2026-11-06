Sber will hold its Investor Day on November 12, 2026, coinciding with the bank’s 185th anniversary, where it will review the results of its current strategy and unveil a new three-year plan for 2027–2029. The event is being positioned as the bank’s main engagement with the investment community this year.

The presentation is expected to give investors a clearer view of Sber’s business priorities, its growing use of artificial intelligence, and the financial targets it plans to pursue over the next three years.

Reviewing the 2024–2026 strategy

Sber’s current strategy, covering 2024–2026, focused on preparing the group for a transition to a more human-centred business model while expanding its artificial-intelligence capabilities. At Investor Day, the bank will explain what it achieved during this period and how its business has changed.

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The event is titled “Strategy 2026 Results and Key Directions of Sber’s New Strategy Through 2029,” signalling that the bank will both assess the current phase and outline its next stage of growth.

AI to remain central

Technology and artificial intelligence are expected to be at the heart of the new strategy. Sber has said the focus will include the role of AI in its further transformation, alongside business development prospects and financial guidance for 2027–2029.

In its recent earnings call, the bank said it had more than 1,000 AI agents handling up to 80 per cent of routine tasks, and that further development of generative AI and products based on its GigaChat model remained a strategic priority.

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Who will present and what investors will watch

The new strategy will be presented by senior Sber executives, including CEO and Executive Board Chairman Herman Gref; first deputy chairmen Alexander Vedyakhin and Kirill Tsaryov; CFO and deputy chairman Taras Skvortsov; and Andrey Belevtsev, senior vice-president and head of Technological Development.

The presentations will be followed by a question-and-answer session, with Gref responding to participants’ queries.

Investors are likely to focus on Sber’s three-year financial outlook, dividend expectations and how increased spending on AI, cybersecurity and data centres will affect profitability. The bank has already said AI and data-centre security will drive expenditure growth above inflation, making cost control an important issue.

A live broadcast of Investor Day will be available on the event’s official website and through the “Sber for Investors” Telegram channel.