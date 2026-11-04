OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has noticed a major difference in how people in India and the United States perceive artificial intelligence (AI). Americans tend to be more sceptical about the technology, Indians are considerably more optimistic and are already exploring new ways to use it, he said.

Altman also revealed that India has overtaken the US to become OpenAI’s biggest market in terms of the number of users quoting the country’s growing adoption of AI tools.

During a conversation with entrepreneur Raj Shamani, Altman spoke about India’s enthusiasm for AI and how people are using the technology to solve practical problems, including building businesses.

“When I talk to somebody in US, a random person, they’re slightly pessimistic about AI and when I talk to people in India, they’re very optimistic about it. It’s an incredible difference,” Altman said.

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When Shamani asked whether India had become a bigger market for OpenAI than the US, Altman confirmed that it had. He said India leads in terms of users and continues to grow rapidly.

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Why Indians are more optimistic about AI

Altman attributed the difference in attitudes towards AI partly to the economic conditions in the two countries. He said developing economies, where growth is faster and demand for products and services is high, are generally more welcoming of new technologies.

“One thing that many people have observed is that countries that are developing faster, where the economy is growing faster and there’s like more of a need for products and services and like, you know, there’s just huge undersupply, are more welcoming of AI than more developed economies,” he told Shamani.

Altman also shared an example of an Indian student who used OpenAI’s tools to organise an entire fundraising effort for his school regardless of having no previous experience in fundraising. He said such examples demonstrate how people in India are experimenting with AI and finding practical applications for the technology.

Sam Altman says concerns about AI power concentration are valid

The conversation also touched upon the growing influence of technology companies and the criticism Altman has faced in the United States. Responding to Shamani’s observation that he had helped build a technology that transformed how people work and access information but was still viewed negatively by some, Altman said Americans tend to be sceptical of people in positions of power.

“Well, I think the US has great scepticism of people in power and in particular of the just enormous power that the tech industry holds. But I would say this is probably a good thing in some ways. It does feel to me like it’s gone a little far,” Altman s He acknowledged that concerns about the concentration of power in the hands of a few technology companies were not misplaced.

The debate around AI is no longer limited to concerns about job losses. It also involves the concentration of economic and technological power, the use of personal data, accountability for AI-generated content and the influence of private companies over the technology’s future.

OpenAI, Google, Microsoft and Anthropic are among the companies investing billions of dollars in AI development. When asked about the biggest dangers associated with superintelligent AI, Altman identified two major risks: humans losing control of increasingly capable AI systems and excessive power being concentrated in the hands of one individual, company or country. “I believe in pluralism. I don’t think only us having it is good either,” he told Shamani.

“I think there are two kind of cartoonish ways this goes really wrong. One is that there’s a loss of control to AI… And the other is one person or company or country gets way too powerful relative to everybody else. I think that’s very unstable,” he added.

Altman said having multiple companies develop competing AI systems with different approaches would be better than allowing one company to dominate the industry. “I also have this dislike of too intense power concentration. I think that’s not what works,” he said.

Altman admits not owning OpenAI equity was a mistake

During the podcast, Altman also addressed questions about his unusual position as the chief executive of OpenAI without owning equity in the company. He admitted that not taking an ownership stake had been a mistake, although he said he had originally made the decision for what he believed were good reasons.

“I think not taking, not having equity in OpenAI has been a mistake. I did it for what I thought were good reasons. I think it’s just been hugely confusing to people,” Altman said. He explained that people often find it difficult to understand why someone would spend years building and leading a company without holding an ownership stake.

Altman compared his work at OpenAI to an artist dedicating years to a project or a sportsperson spending countless hours practising without necessarily making a fortune from it. He said building OpenAI was among the most interesting and important things he could work on, even without financial ownership in the company.

Altman has also faced scrutiny over OpenAI’s leadership and governance. His brief removal as chief executive in November 2023 exposed divisions within the company over its management and direction. A legal battle with Elon Musk has also brought renewed attention to OpenAI’s original non-profit mission and corporate structure. A jury rejected Musk’s claims in May 2026. Regardless of the criticism, Altman said he believes concerns about powerful technology companies are sometimes justified, even as he feels the scrutiny directed at him has gone too far.