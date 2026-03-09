India’s maritime regulator, the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping), has raised serious concerns over critical safety deficiencies on merchant vessels following the death of Indian seafarers in the escalating Iran-Israel maritime conflict.

A recent safety advisory suggests that a lack of basic emergency escape equipment may have prevented crew members from fleeing an onboard fire following a targeted strike.

The ‘sky light’ tragedy: Equipment failure in focus

The advisory, issued on March 6, follows the March 1 attack on the oil tanker Sky Light near Oman’s Khasab port. While the regulator did not name the vessel directly, a report published by The Indian Express citing official sources has confirmed the findings pertaining to the incident involving Captain Ashish Kumar and crew member Dalip Singh.

Investigations indicate that the crew was trapped within the accommodation area due to the lack of equipment to break the cabin’s safety glass as flames engulfed the vessel from both sides.

The DG Shipping noted that the only viable escape route was through the front portholes, but “there may not have been adequate provisions or equipment available to break the glass panels for emergency escape.”

Captain Ashish Kumar (from Bihar) is believed to have perished in his cabin. Only severely burnt remains were recovered following the tragedy that led to the loss of two Indian lives.

DNA testing is presently being arranged in Dubai to confirm the identity of the person whose burned remains were found.

Rising human cost in high-risk corridors

The maritime sector is grappling with a rising death toll as commercial shipping is caught in the crossfire of geopolitical hostilities. In addition to the Sky Light incident, oiler Dixit Solanki was killed after a suspected missile strike hit the engine room of the crude tanker MKD Vyom off the coast of Oman.

As per a DG Shipping situation report dated March 5, at least 66 Indian-flagged vessels were operating in the high-risk Persian Gulf region. This includes 24 vessels west of the Strait of Hormuz and 12 in the Gulf of Oman.

Evolving threats

The regulator warned that the nature of maritime threats has shifted. Recent attacks have transitioned to “asymmetric” warfare involving: explosive-laden drones, loitering munitions and precision missile strikes.

In order to protect maritime workers, the regulatory body has issued an advisory emphasising that these threats require a departure from traditional security protocols, demanding round-the-clock situational awareness and advanced surveillance for unidentified aerial and surface activity.

New directives for ship owners and RPSL agencies

In response to the crisis, the DG Shipping has mandated several immediate actions for shipping companies and Recruitment and Placement Service Licence (RPSL) agencies. Some of these measures has been listed as follows:

24/7 Crisis Response: Companies must establish permanent emergency contact mechanisms to provide real-time updates to seafarers’ families.

Escape Readiness: Ship owners are urged to review emergency egress routes and ensure tools for breaking reinforced glass or portholes are readily available in accommodation areas.

Psychological Support: Given the high-stress environment, the advisory recommends providing professional counseling for both crew members and their families during distress situations.

While the Indian government coordinates with the Oman Coast Guard and embassy officials, the management of the Sky Light remains under scrutiny. Red Sea Ship Management, the firm responsible for the vessel’s operations, has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the reported lack of emergency escape equipment on board.