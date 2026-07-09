India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market witnessed an improvement in value growth during the June quarter (Q1FY27), supported by sustained momentum in rural markets, according to Bizom data shared exclusively with FE.

Overall FMCG value growth rose to 6.8% in the April-June quarter, up from 3.6% recorded in the preceding January-March period (Q4), pointing to a sequential recovery in demand. However, Q1 growth remained marginally below the 7.3% value growth registered in the corresponding quarter last year. Bizom tracks value growth across FMCG categories in over 8 million retail outlets. It does not report volume growth.

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Rural markets recorded 9% value growth in the June quarter, significantly ahead of the 2.3% growth seen in urban markets. In the March quarter, rural markets had posted 5% growth compared with just 1.2% in urban centres. A year earlier, urban demand was slightly ahead of rural demand at 7.7%, compared with 7% recorded in rural India. Barring Q1FY26, Bizom data shows that rural value growth outpaced urban growth in five out of six quarters. (See chart)

Rural Resilience Buffers

While the data underscores the continuing strength of rural consumption, Bizom as well as FMCG companies have cautioned that the El Nino threat will have to be monitored closely during the ongoing monsoon season. The southwest monsoon has covered the entire country, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), after a delayed June advance. The sharp early July revival, with the country recording 42% excess rainfall, has eased kharif concerns even as regional deficits persist.

“For now, rural remains resilient as the monsoon advances, sowing persists and the government continues to spend in rural areas via rural welfare schemes. But, if El Nino intensifies as predicted, it will hurt farm output and incomes. This will in turn hurt spending power in rural areas in the months ahead,” Harshit Bora, analytics head, Bizom, said.

“We are not seeing any major signs of rural distress right now. But El Nino is a key monitorable,” Mohit Malhotra, global CEO, Dabur, said. Dabur derives nearly 40-45% of its sales from rural areas, ahead of the industry average of around 35%.

Q1 business updates of leading FMCG companies including Godrej Consumer, Marico, Dabur and AWL Agri Business indicate that demand conditions have been stable in the June quarter and that rural mitigation measures will be pressed into action including pushing small and bundled packs more aggressively if monsoons weaken in the weeks ahead.

Urban demand, while showing signs of recovery in Q1 from the subdued levels seen in the March quarter, continues to lag. Persistent pressure on discretionary spending, higher household expenses and cautious consumer sentiment have weighed on purchases in larger cities, Bora said.

For FMCG companies, the sequential improvement in overall value growth offers some encouragement after the March quarter was marred by geopolitical uncertainty led by the Iran war. The sector has been navigating a mixed demand environment, with premiumisation supporting growth in select urban segments even as broader consumption remains uneven.