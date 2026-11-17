Mumbai-based property developer Runwal Realty is diversifying into hospitality, with plans to develop six hotels, including five-star and luxury properties, across Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Alibaug at an investment of Rs 2,500 crore.

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The proposed portfolio will comprise around 1,000 keys and is expected to be completed over the next four to five years, Sandeep Runwal, managing director of Runwal Realty, said. The investment will be financed through a mix of 60% debt and 40% equity.

Global hospitality operators have shown interest in managing the properties, and formal announcements on operator tie-ups are expected shortly, Runwal said.

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Four of the six properties will be business hotels, each with 200-250 keys, while the remaining two will be resorts within driving distance of Mumbai. The resorts will be positioned as luxury eco-getaways catering to travellers from Mumbai and Pune.

The properties will come up in Worli and Kanjurmarg in Mumbai, Manpada and Yeoor Hills in Thane, Pune and Alibaug.

The hospitality portfolio is expected to generate annual revenue of around Rs 1,100 crore and Ebitda of Rs 400 crore once it reaches stabilised operations, Runwal said.

The average daily rate (ADR) across the portfolio is expected to range between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000, placing the hotels in the premium-to-ultra-luxury segment. Saurabh Runwal, son of Sandeep Runwal, is spearheading the group’s hospitality foray.

“The business hotels sit inside Runwal’s own mixed-use developments, backed by Grade A commercial assets, creating a captive demand pool,” Runwal said.

The company has secured funding for all six projects and will explore external funding options for future acquisitions and expansion, he added.

Founded in 1978 by Subhash Runwal, Runwal Realty is currently led by Sandeep Runwal. According to the company’s website, it has completed 35 projects, has 17 developments under way and 24 projects in its upcoming pipeline across the region.

The hospitality expansion comes at a time when investment activity in India’s hotel sector is gaining momentum. Investment in the sector surged 197% year- on-year to $497 million in the first half of 2026, with real estate developers emerging as the largest investors and interest growing in transaction opportunities under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), according to a report by JLL India.

In the corresponding period last year, high-net-worth individuals, family offices and private hotel owners accounted for 54% of hospitality investment activity.

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JLL expects hotel investment transaction volumes to reach $1.1 billion by the end of 2026, a 94% increase over the $567 million recorded in calendar year 2025.