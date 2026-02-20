The government has disbursed Rs 28,728 crore till December-end as incentive under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme from its total outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore.

The scheme that covers 14 sectors facilitated investments of Rs 2.16 lakh crore and created 14.39 lakh direct and indirect jobs, a statement by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

Under the scheme 836 applications have been approved and the units that are functional have achieved sales of Rs 20.41 lakh crore and exports of Rs 8.3 lakh crore.

The scheme that was launched in March 2020 for sectors like electronics and pharma, was expanded with addition for 10 more sectors in November 2020. For 2026-27 the outlay for the scheme has been pegged at Rs 15,541 crore, which is around 3% lower than the Rs 16,072 crore provided in the revised estimates for FY26.

The PLI Scheme has strengthened India’s electronics manufacturing ecosystem, positioning the country as a major hub for mobile phones and IT hardware products such as laptops, tablets, servers and all-in-one personal computers, the statement said. Mobile phone imports have declined by nearly 77% since FY 2020–21, while over 99 % of domestic demand is now met through local production.

In pharma the scheme has enabled first-time domestic manufacturing of 191 bulk drugs, resulting in import substitution of approximately Rs 1,785 crore and increasing domestic value addition to 83.7 per cent.

The PLI for Automobiles and Advanced Automotive Technology has catalysed investments in electric mobility, power electronics and advanced safety systems. Reported sales of Rs 32,879 crore in FY 2025–26 indicate early momentum in technology-led automotive manufacturing and supplier ecosystem development, the statement said.

In food processing PLI has catalysed investments of over Rs 9,200 crore across approved projects while the scheme for White Goods – Air Conditioners and LED Lights domestic manufacturing has commenced for critical components including compressors, motors, copper tubes and LED drivers.

The PLI for High Efficiency Solar PV Modules under Tranche I and II targets 48 GW of fully integrated solar PV manufacturing capacity, with investment commitments of nearly Rs 52,942 crore, significantly reducing import dependence in the renewable energy sector.