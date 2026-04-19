When Siddhartha Lal was appointed CEO of Royal Enfield in 2000, he was 26 years old and the son of the man who had founded the Eicher Group. Even though the job title sounded prestigious, the reality was considerably less so.

Royal Enfield, which Eicher had acquired in 1994, was losing customers, plagued by engine seizures and oil leaks, and struggling to compete in an increasingly crowded motorcycle market.

According to several media reports, the company was in conversations to shut down operations. Lal, by his own account, pushed back. His argument, as it has been reported, was not built on optimism so much as pragmatism: the business was performing so poorly that, as he put it, “it could hardly get any worse.”

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The Royal Enfield story – Sneak peek into history

Royal Enfield’s origins, as outlined on the company’s website, date back to 1891, when Bob Walker Smith and Albert Eadie acquired George Townsend & Co. in Redditch.

Source: RoyalEnfield

By 1893, after securing a contract with the Royal Small Arms Factory in Enfield, the business was renamed Enfield Manufacturing Company, and its bicycles began carrying the “Royal Enfield” name and the tagline “Made Like A Gun.”

Source: Royal Enfield

The company went on to build its first motorcycle in 1901, and introduced the Bullet, a model that would later define the brand, in 1932.

While the early decades were shaped by product innovation and wartime manufacturing, the company’s modern identity is closely tied to India. That shift began in 1949, when Madras Motors started importing Royal Enfield motorcycles.

Source: Royal Enfield

In 1952, the Indian Army placed a landmark order for 350cc Bullets for border patrol, establishing the bike’s reputation for durability in tough terrain.

This was followed by the formation of Enfield India in 1955, with local manufacturing beginning in 1956 at the Tiruvottiyur plant.

After UK operations shut down in 1970, India became the centre of the brand’s continuity.

A key inflexion point came in 1994, when the Eicher Group acquired Enfield India and repositioned the company around mid-sized motorcycles.

Siddhartha Lal and the art of motorcycle maintenance

Lal had come to the role with a proper engineering foundation. He had studied at The Doon School and St. Stephen’s College in Delhi before earning a Master’s in Automotive Engineering from the University of Leeds and undertaking further studies in Mechanical Engineering at Cranfield University.

Source: Instagram

Before he could fix Royal Enfield, Lal had a larger problem to address. The Eicher Group, by the time he took on broader leadership as COO around 2004, was a sprawling conglomerate operating across roughly 15 different business verticals.

Among them were tractors, footwear, and garments. It was the kind of diversification that had made sense to a previous generation of Indian industrial families and very little sense to anyone trying to build a focused, competitive company in the 2000s.

Lal’s response was to exit 13 of those 15 businesses, including the tractor division that had been part of the group’s identity for decades. The company would keep just two things: Royal Enfield and commercial vehicles.

The commercial vehicle business was simultaneously strengthened through a joint venture with the Volvo Group in 2008, forming VE Commercial Vehicles, which combined Volvo’s technology and manufacturing depth with Eicher’s distribution reach across India.

That partnership has since grown into a significant presence in the Indian market. But the real bet, the one that would define Lal’s career, was Royal Enfield.

How Lal learnt from the road

Lal, in order to fix the issues with the motorcycles, rode the bikes himself, for long distances and on varied terrain, logging the experience of a customer rather than an executive, as many media reports of the time indicated.

He found out that the products were unreliable, uncomfortable and out of step with where consumer tastes were heading.

Thus came the changes – the gear shift was standardised to the left side, in line with global convention. Aluminium engines replaced the older design, addressing the oil leakage problems that had become synonymous with the brand.

One wouldn’t call these glamorous changes that would pull customers into their outlets; they were minute improvements that would make the products usable again.

In parallel, Lal undertook a repositioning of the brand that was arguably more consequential than any single product fix.

Royal Enfield had been understood by most of its market as a heavy, old-fashioned commuter motorcycle. Lal saw something else in it.

Source: Instagram

He pointed to Mini Cooper and Porsche as reference points, brands that had modernised their products without erasing the identity that made them worth modernising in the first place.

He repositioned Royal Enfield around the idea of “pure motorcycling,” a leisure and lifestyle brand, according to media reports.

Lal’s big bet: The ‘Classic’ instinct

The launch of the Classic range between 2008 and 2009 is the moment that most analysts point to as the inflexion point of the turnaround.

The motorcycles combined the vintage visual identity and signature engine character of the old Enfields with the reliability and refinement that the new engineering work had delivered.

Sales trajectory reflected the change. Annual volumes, which had been around 25,000 units in 2005, reached approximately 300,000 by 2014.

For Q3 FY26, Eicher Motors reported a 23% year-on-year rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,114 crore. EBITDA climbed to 30% YoY to Rs 1,557 crore, while profit after tax grew 21% to Rs 1,421 crore compared to Rs 1,171 crore in the same period last year.

Source: Instagram

The growth was underpinned by a solid sales performance at Royal Enfield, which sold 3,25,773 motorcycles during the quarter, up 21% from 2,69,039 units a year ago, according to the company filings.

Lal’s instinct about the mid-sized motorcycle segment proved to be one of the sharpest strategic calls in the Indian consumer industry in recent memory.

He had identified a gap between low-powered commuter bikes, which dominated the Indian market, and the large-displacement performance motorcycles that commanded attention in the West.

The 250cc to 750cc segment was underserved, and, as incomes rose in India and among young riders globally, it became the fastest-growing part of the motorcycle market.

Lal takes Royal Enfield global

By 2015, the domestic revival was secure enough for Lal to turn his attention to international markets. He relocated to the UK personally to oversee Royal Enfield’s global expansion.

The company established a technical centre in the UK and began hiring engineers and product specialists from Harley-Davidson, Triumph, and Ducati.

He also strengthened the company’s product and design capabilities by bringing in UK-based engineering expertise, including the acquisition of Harris Performance in 2015, as per the company’s website.

In 2017, multiple media reports said that Eicher Motors was reportedly in a position to bid for Ducati, with estimates placing the potential deal in the range of $1.8 to $2 billion, it did not materialise.

More recently, the Hunter 350 was introduced as a deliberate attempt to bring younger, urban buyers into the Royal Enfield fold. This offered a lighter and more accessible entry point while keeping the brand’s visual and experiential language intact.

South Pole and beyond

On Royal Enfield’s 120th anniversary, which happened in 2021, Lal rolled out a limited-edition 650 Twin and led a first-of-its-kind motorcycle expedition to the South Pole, describing it as a “test of endurance and perseverance for man and machine.”

Very recently, Royal Enfield launched its first EV bike under the name of Flying Flea. Interestingly, the name isn’t new. During World War II, Royal Enfield developed the lightweight 125cc “Flying Flea,” designed for airborne operations and deployed with paratroopers.

Source: Royal Enfield

Produced in large numbers by 1943, the motorcycles were dropped behind enemy lines, including during the D-Day landings. Decades later, the company has launched a namesake to enter the EV segment.

Lal’s next challenge

Now, the problem is about sustaining the momentum. This includes embedding sustainability into operations, improving the customer experience end-to-end, and navigating the transition to electric vehicles without losing what makes Royal Enfield worth riding in the first place.

He remains, by all accounts, a hands-on leader. From being the face and the man at literally most Royal Enfield launches, he is leading the company from the front.

He still rides, still tests motorcycles personally on long-distance trips, and still involves himself in product decisions at a level unusual for a CEO of a company of this scale.

The anecdote that tends to be cited to illustrate this is that he rode a Royal Enfield Bullet to his own wedding.

As of April 2026, Siddhartha Lal has taken on the role of Executive Chairman at Eicher Motors, following a transition in February 2025, while the day-to-day operations are overseen by CEO B Govindarajan.

Lal continues to hold charge as Chairman and Managing Director of VE Commercial Vehicles, the joint venture between Eicher Motors and Volvo Group.

Disclaimer: This is an independent profile. Siddhartha Lal and their representatives were contacted, but did not respond before the time of publication. In the absence of direct comment, this article was reported using publicly available records and regulatory filings, where applicable. This content is not sponsored and was produced in accordance with FinancialExpress.com’s editorial guidelines.