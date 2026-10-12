The rise of autonomous AI agents is prompting enterprises to rethink how they approach security and trust. Unlike earlier AI systems, these agents can reason, make decisions, access data and applications, and act with limited human intervention. This creates a new security challenge – keeping autonomous systems within defined boundaries. Cognizant is helping organisations address this shift by combining security controls, identity management, runtime monitoring and responsible-AI governance to make agentic systems safer to deploy.

“Trust is quickly becoming the most important metric in agentic AI,” says Vishal Salvi, global head, Cybersecurity Services, Cognizant. In an interview with Sudhir Chowdhary, he explains why the goal should be safe, not maximum, autonomy. Excerpts:

What has changed in the threat landscape with the arrival of more autonomous AI agents?

We are moving from systems that process information to systems that can reason, decide and act. This introduces a new class of threat actor: the rogue agent. Unlike cybercriminals, nation-state actors or insiders, a rogue agent has no human motivation. Yet if manipulated, compromised or given excessive permissions, it can steal or alter data, create integrity issues and act beyond its intended scope. A software bug usually produces a failure. An autonomous agent can interact with multiple systems and make unpredictable decisions. Enterprises must therefore secure not only technology assets, but also agent behaviour and accountability.

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What should guardrails around AI agents look like in practice?

Guardrails must be engineered at design time and enforced continuously at runtime. Secure-by-design means defining what data an agent may access, which tools and systems it may use, and what actions it may perform. Enterprises also need policy-aware access, continuous behavioural monitoring, tamper-evident audit trails and the ability to pause or revoke an agent’s activity. High-impact or irreversible actions should require human approval. Trust cannot be granted once at deployment; it must be continuously demonstrated as the agent, its context and its operating environment change.

How much autonomy should organisations give AI agents in cybersecurity?

Autonomy should increase only as governance maturity and confidence increase. Agents can safely automate repetitive, bounded and reversible activities such as monitoring, signal correlation, investigation support and predefined containment. Human oversight should remain mandatory for actions with material business, customer, financial, safety or regulatory consequences. The practical model is human-led, AI-accelerated cybersecurity: machines provide speed and scale, while people retain judgement and accountability. The goal is safe autonomy, not maximum autonomy.

How should enterprises secure AI agents as an attack surface?

Enterprises should treat every agent as a digital identity with authentication, least-privilege access, clear ownership and continuous monitoring. They must also address AI-specific threats, including prompt injection, context manipulation, compromised tools, unsafe tool calls and agent impersonation. Context integrity is critical because an attacker may not need to compromise the model itself; manipulating the information on which an agent reasons may be enough to alter its actions. Security must therefore protect the model, data, tools, memory and runtime interactions across the full agent lifecycle.

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Are IAM and Zero Trust sufficient in an agentic environment?

IAM and Zero Trust remain essential foundations, but they are not sufficient by themselves. Agentic systems also require runtime behavioural monitoring, context integrity, policy-aware automation, AI-specific governance and reliable evidence of decisions and actions. Security architecture must answer not only who or what has access, but why an agent acted, which context influenced it and whether the action remained within policy. Traditional controls must evolve from static access decisions to continuous assurance of autonomous behaviour.

What is Cognizant doing to help clients put these safeguards in place?

Cognizant brings together AI for security and security for AI. We help clients embed controls through a secure AI development lifecycle and protect deployed systems through AI detection and response, identity and access controls, context-integrity protections, continuous monitoring and responsible-AI governance. Our approach is built around assessing the AI estate, architecting secure-by-design controls, acting through governed orchestration and continuously assuring outcomes. The objective is to help organisations scale AI while maintaining visibility, control, accountability and provable trust.

What should CIOs and CISOs be doing now?

CIOs and CISOs need a shared AI security strategy before adoption outpaces governance. They should inventory agents and AI systems, assign business and technical ownership, define acceptable-use and human-oversight thresholds, and enforce consistent controls across sanctioned and shadow AI. Security must be integrated from design through live operations, rather than treated as a final deployment checkpoint. The organisations that succeed will not be those with the most agents, but those that can prove their agents operate safely, responsibly and within clearly defined boundaries.

