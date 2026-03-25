Artificial intelligence-powered professional services automation (PSA) platform Rocketlane has raised $60 million in Series C funding, led by global software investor Insight Partners, bringing total capital raised to $105 million.

The company raised $24 million in a Series B round in 2024, co-led by 8VC, Matrix Partners India and Nexus Venture Partners.

Rocketlane said its revenue more than doubled over the past year, with the average deal size increasing 4.5 times since 2023. The company also expanded internationally, opening offices in London, New York, and San Francisco.

The fresh capital will go towards accelerating development of Nitro, the company’s agentic execution platform for professional services teams launched earlier this month, expanding enterprise go-to-market efforts, and scaling up globally.

Unlike traditional PSA and project management tools that track work and generate dashboards, Nitro deploys AI agents that identify risks early, rebalance resources in real time, and execute repeatable billable tasks such as migrations, configurations, documentation, and testing.

“Professional services teams are crucial engines of enterprise software and help turn signed contracts into real business outcomes. Rocketlane’s AI-first platform enables professional services teams to scale up impact without increasing headcount,” said Apoorva Goyal, principal at Insight Partners, adding that more than 25 Insight portfolio companies already use Rocketlane.

“PSA was built to track work. The next generation of platforms will be built to execute it. That’s the shift and category we’re driving,” said Srikrishnan Ganesan, chief executive and co-founder of Rocketlane.

Rocketlane now serves more than 750 customers globally, including 17 companies on the Forbes Cloud 100 list. Its customer base includes Intercom, Glean, and Notion.