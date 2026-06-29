The global economy is facing growing risks because of record-high government debt, uncertainty over the artificial intelligence (AI) investment boom, and weaknesses in the financial system, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has warned in its Annual Economic Report 2026.

The BIS, often called the central bank for central banks, released the report on June 28. It said governments and central banks need to work together and follow disciplined policies to keep inflation under control, maintain healthy public finances, and make the financial system strong enough to deal with future shocks.

For countries like India, which has continued to grow steadily while working to reduce its fiscal deficit, the report says staying careful will be important as problems in advanced economies could spill over to emerging markets.

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Although the global economy has remained stronger than expected in recent months, the BIS said policymakers cannot afford to become complacent.

“Policy actions must reinforce each other to avoid a pull and push on the global economy. Ultimately, success depends on sound fiscal and financial foundations,” BIS General Manager Pablo Hernandez de Cos said.

Four major risks worrying the BIS

Inflation

The report highlights four key concerns that could affect the global economy.

The first is the return of inflation pressures in several countries. The BIS said frequent supply disruptions could push households and businesses to expect higher inflation for a longer period. If that happens, it will become much harder for central banks to keep prices under control.

BIS General Manager Pablo Hernández de Cos stressed that central banks must stay alert. “The readiness to act if central banks observe that there is the anchoring of inflation expectations is the main message that we want to set.”

AI investment boom

The second concern is the future of the AI investment boom. While AI has boosted business confidence and raised hopes of faster productivity growth, the BIS said there are also serious risks. These include job losses, supply chain bottlenecks, intense competition among companies and the possibility of too much money flowing into AI, similar to previous investment bubbles that later collapsed.

De Cos said AI is changing the way economies work, but added that it would be “unwise” to be overly prescriptive at this stage about policy responses.

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Financial System

The third concern is the financial system itself. The BIS said high asset prices and growing investor confidence have made financial markets more fragile. It also added that much of the money supporting the AI boom is now being raised through debt and complicated financing structures across the supply chain.

Rise in public debt

The fourth and biggest concern is the rise in public debt around the world. According to the BIS, record government borrowing has created a new “sovereign-financial stability nexus.”

Government bond markets are now influenced by highly leveraged hedge funds and non-bank financial institutions. This raises the risk of sudden and steep falls in bond prices, which could further tighten financial conditions across the global economy.

Frank Smets, acting head of the BIS monetary and economic department, said: “The new fiscal-financial stability nexus may mean more frequent and sharper drops in sovereign bond values.”

BIS sends an urgent message

De Cos said the BIS wanted to send a message of “urgency,” especially when it comes to reducing government debt in major economies. “Because the fact is that today debt is high, and this is financed through non-bank financial intermediaries,” he said.

The report also welcomed recent developments that have reduced immediate risks to the global economy. It spoke about the ceasefire between the United States and Iran and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, saying these steps have lowered the chances of a major spike in oil prices. However, it added that energy markets could still take time to return to normal.

The BIS said governments should make keeping inflation in check and bringing down debt their top priorities. It also called for closer monitoring of non-bank financial institutions, better coordination among policymakers and long-term structural reforms to make economies more resilient.

De Cos ended with a clear warning. “Policymakers must act now. Delay will only make the necessary adjustments more costly.”