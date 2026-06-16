India’s agricultural exports – rice, fruits and vegetables – to the Gulf region are expected to ease after the opening of the Strait of Hormuz following the interim peace deal between the United States and Iran, exporters said.

The exports of basmati rice, onion, chillies, pomegranate, bananas, mangoes and other perishables to west Asia, constituted over 20% of the India’s agri-exports, was hit due closure of strait and cargo movements in Jebel Ali Port, Dubai, one of the busiest port in the region, was disrupted since February 28.

Freight rates, which had surged to nearly ten times their normal levels and severely impacted shipments, are expected to ease, exporters said.

The onward movement of perishable cargoes like fruits and vegetables through Dubai to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait which was hampered because of the security situation could resume following the movement of vessels on the strait.

Shipping insurance premiums, which had risen sharply due to heightened geopolitical risks in the region, are also likely to return to normal levels as peace and stability are restored, exporters said.

“Over the past three years, the rice sector has endured a series of setbacks from the Minimum Export Price on basmati rice and restrictions on non-basmati exports to the disruptions caused by the Red Sea crisis,” Ranjit Singh Jossan, CMD, Jossan Grains, Punjab, a leading basmati exporter told FE.

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Jossan said that shipping disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz had pushed the rice trade to the brink, resulting in a sharp month-on-month decline in exports since February.

More than 70% of India’s basmati rice exports are destined for the Middle East and Gulf markets.

“With shipping routes normalizing, logistics costs are expected to ease, vessel turnaround times should improve, and pending shipments can move faster. This will enhance India’s export competitiveness and support stronger rice exports to major destinations such as Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates,” Suraj Agarwal, co-founder & CEO, Rice Villa, said.

In March, Dubai Customs introduced a temporary facilitation for cargo destined for Jebel Ali Port, through the ports of Khorfakkan and Fujairah, from where containers are to be transported by road.

“With such high freight costs and delays in clearance, it was not economically viable to export to the Gulf region. Exports to the Gulf would resume once the situation normalises in the strait,” Ekram Husain, president, fresh fruits and vegetables exporters association, said.

In terms of overall agricultural product exports, West Asia accounted for 21.8% of India’s total food exports in 2025 valued at over $50 billion, making it one of the country’s most important markets for the shipment of rice, bananas, spices, meat and dairy

Meanwhile, the country’s exports of rice and fruits and vegetables during April-May, 2026-27 declined by 0.71% and 14.67% to $2.03 billion and $0.59 billion, respectively, compared to the same period in FY26, the commerce ministry said on Monday.