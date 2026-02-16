ReNew’s net losses came down to Rs 19.8 crore in Q3FY,26 as compared to Rs 387.9 crore in Q3FY,25 as revenues went up.



Its total revenues for Q3FY,26 went up 48 % at Rs 3137.2 crore as compared to Rs 2119.8 crore. Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 FY26 went up 54% to Rs 2138.1 crore, as against Rs 1388.2 crore in Q3 FY25.



As of December 31, 2025, the Company’s portfolio consisted of ~19.2 GW (including 1.5 GW of BESS), compared to ~17.4 GWs as of December 31, 2024. In addition, the Company has 6.5 GW of solar module manufacturing facilities, a 2.5 GW solar cell manufacturing facility, which is operational and a 4 GW solar cell manufacturing facility which is in the process of being built, it said in a release.



The company’s commissioned capacity has increased 7% year-over-year to ~11.4 GW( and 100 MW BESS) as of December 31, 2025. Subsequently, the Company commissioned ~240 MWs, taking the total capacity as on date to ~11.7 GWs ( and 100 MW BESS).



The Company reiterated its FY26 guidance and expects to complete the construction of 1.8 to 2.4 GWs by the end of FY26. . “The Company continues to anticipate net gains in sales of assets, which is part of ReNew’s capital recycling strategy. The Company now expects external sales from our solar module and cell manufacturing to contribute Rs 1100 croe-Rs 1300 crore of adjusted EBITDA in this guidance,” it said.