Renault Group has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to seek approval for a proposed restructuring of its India operations, which will see its powertrain manufacturing business carved out into a dedicated entity, while vehicle manufacturing and sales are brought under a single structure. The move is aimed at creating clearer and more focused operating structures, the company said.

The restructuring comes close on the heels of the French automaker’s aggressive growth plans, which place India at the centre of its ‘futuREady’ global strategy, including plans to launch seven new models and achieve €2 billion of annual exports by 2030.

Under the proposed structure, powertrain manufacturing will be housed in a standalone unit within Renault Group India. Vehicle manufacturing and sales operations will be integrated into a single entity. The company said the move is intended to create clearer operating structures aligned with the differing requirements of each business area.

Renault said the proposed changes do not involve any disruption to business operations. “There is no impact on employees, customers, dealers, suppliers, or partners. Employment terms, service continuity, and existing relationships remain unchanged, and business continues as usual,” it said. The company also added that all existing manufacturing, supply, and service commitments, including commitments to partners, will continue unchanged.

The company employs around 15,000 people in India across manufacturing, engineering, and R&D, and operates a network of over 600 sales and service touchpoints. Last year, Renault took full ownership and control of its Chennai manufacturing plant from its erstwhile joint venture partner Nissan Motor India. The facility has an annual installed capacity of nearly 500,000 units.