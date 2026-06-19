Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) is accelerating its clean energy ambitions with the development of a large-scale renewable energy hub in Gujarat’s Kutch region, a project the company says will rank among the world’s largest integrated green energy developments.

Speaking at Reliance’s 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Executive Director Anant Ambani said the project is central to the company’s vision of creating a fully integrated and self-reliant clean energy ecosystem capable of supporting India’s long-term energy transition.

Kutch hub to generate 40 billion units of green electricity

The renewable energy complex is being developed across nearly 5.5 lakh acres in Kutch and is designed to combine large-scale solar generation with battery energy storage systems to provide uninterrupted green power.

“This hub is being built to deliver round-the-clock power at gigawatt scale, combining solar and battery storage systems in a single unique integrated architecture,” he said.

According to Ambani, the project aims to become one of the most cost-efficient sources of round-the-clock renewable electricity globally.

“Once fully operationalised, the integrated hub will generate over 40 billion units,” he said.

The planned output is equivalent to roughly three per cent of India’s current electricity demand, underscoring the scale of the project and its potential contribution to the country’s clean energy targets.

Reliance said the hub will play a crucial role in reducing dependence on fossil fuels while strengthening domestic energy security through indigenous renewable energy generation.

Solar, battery and hydrogen ecosystem expands

Alongside the Kutch development, Reliance has begun operationalising its integrated new energy manufacturing ecosystem.

Anant Ambani said the company’s solar PV cell and module manufacturing facilities are already operational, with nearly 1 GW of heterojunction technology (HJT) solar modules produced so far.

The company highlighted that HJT modules offer higher efficiency, improved temperature performance and lower long-term degradation compared to conventional solar technologies. Reliance has also become the first Indian company to secure Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) certification for HJT technology.

Reliance is working towards establishing an integrated solar manufacturing capacity of 20 GW per year, spanning the entire value chain from polysilicon and wafers to cells, modules and solar glass.

The company is also expanding into battery manufacturing. Ambani announced that the first phase of Reliance’s 40 GWh battery and cell gigafactory is expected to be commissioned during the current year. The company has already outlined plans to scale annual battery production capacity to 120 GWh.

On the green hydrogen front, Reliance recently signed a $3 billion green ammonia agreement with Samsung C&T and is pursuing additional export partnerships in Japan, South Korea and Europe.

Reliance continues to target the development of 3 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen equivalent chemicals capacity over the next decade.

According to the company, the Kutch renewable energy hub and the Jamnagar Green Energy Giga Complex together are expected to generate around two lakh employment opportunities.

“The world built its old energy on Middle Eastern oil. The world will now build its new energy on Indian sunshine,” he said.

Ambani said the clean energy programme is expected to reduce import dependence, boost exports, lower energy costs and support India’s climate commitments while creating long-term economic opportunities.