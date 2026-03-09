Reliance Retail announced that it has acquired beauty and wellness brand Pahadi Local, along with its business, from Pahadi Goodness. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

As per the company, Pahadi Local was founded in 2018 and operates in the skincare and wellness category, focusing on products made using ingredients sourced from Himalayan regions such as Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh.

Part of Reliance’s beauty portfolio expansion

The acquisition adds another brand to Reliance Retail’s beauty and personal care portfolio, a category where the company has been increasing its presence amid rising demand for skincare and wellness products.

Reliance Retail said it plans to scale the brand by leveraging its retail network and digital commerce platforms.

Commenting on the acquisition, Isha Ambani, executive director of Reliance Retail Ventures, said the company is focused on building and scaling consumer brands with strong identity and relevance.

Focus on Himalayan ingredients

As per the company, Pahadi Local’s products are based on ingredients sourced from the Himalayan region. The company works with self-help groups in Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh for sourcing certain ingredients used in its formulations. One of the ingredients used in its products is apricot kernel oil, commonly referred to as Gutti Ka Tel, the company added.

Founding team to continue involvement

Reliance Retail said the founding team of Pahadi Local will remain involved in the brand’s creative direction and product development following the acquisition. Reliance Retail is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures, which operates nearly 20,000 stores and digital commerce platforms across India and reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 3.31 trillion for the financial year ended March 2025, the company added.