Reliance Industries on Friday rejected allegations by SpaceX founder Elon Musk that certain oligarchs were blocking Starlink’s entry into India to protect their monopolies, saying it has never feared competition and that its own satellite communications services are awaiting regulatory clearances.

The company said all operators, Indian or foreign, must comply with the country’s laws and policies before launching commercial services.

In its first official response to Musk’s remarks, Reliance said it welcomed Starlink in the Indian market and described competition as the truest test of who serves the customer best. The statement, posted on X, sought to counter suggestions that the group or its Chairman Mukesh Ambani was using its market position to restrict the entry of the US satellite Internet provider.

“Jio’s own satellite services await clearances,” Reliance said, adding that the government applies the same process to every applicant, irrespective of whether it is Indian or foreign. The company said it wished to place the facts on record following recent remarks about Reliance and the Indian market.

Reliance pointed to Jio’s entry into the telecom market in 2016, when it started as a new player without any customers, and its subsequent growth to more than 530 million subscribers. The reference underscored the company’s position that it has competed by expanding services and attracting customers rather than seeking protection from rivals.

Starlink, Jio Satellite Communications and Eutelsat OneWeb have received satellite communications licences and clearances from the space regulator. However, they still require security assessments and formal spectrum assignment before they can begin commercial operations.

The government has maintained that security requirements apply uniformly to all operators and that a licence does not automatically permit the launch of commercial services. Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said at the India Mobile Congress recently that the government does not favour monopolies and that operators can commence services once they meet the stipulated conditions.

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The issue of regulatory delays has also been flagged by Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal. He said that Bharti’s application had been pending for five years, while its ground infrastructure had been ready for three years.