Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is accelerating its transformation into a global manufacturing and export powerhouse, with plans to scale its consumer goods, retail, electronics and renewable energy businesses into large international platforms. Speaking at the company’s 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, Chairman Mukesh Ambani outlined an ambitious strategy to enable $125-150 billion in exports by 2032, building on Reliance’s position as India’s largest merchandise exporter.

For perspective, Reliance recorded exports of Rs 2.79 lakh crore ($29.4 billion) in FY26, accounting for 6.7% of India’s total merchandise exports.

“Our export vision goes far beyond our FMCG business,” Ambani said. “India has an urgent need to boost exports to establish and emphasise its global competitiveness across manufacturing, gems and jewellery, agriculture, horticulture and other sectors. With a proven, globally competitive platform for energy and materials exports, we can become an anchor institution for developing a multi-sector export hub,” he said.

The export push is central to Reliance’s next phase of growth, which will be driven by investments in manufacturing, supply chain and global market access across consumer and industrial businesses.

Modernising Supply Chains

A key focus area is the fresh fruits and vegetables segment, one of India’s largest yet most fragmented consumer categories. Through Reliance Retail and Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the group plans to modernise the sector by leveraging its sourcing, cold-chain and distribution capabilities to reduce wastage, improve food safety and enhance supply reliability.

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“This category is in urgent need of waste reduction, hygiene promotion and higher safety standards,” Ambani said. “We will modernise by bringing our sourcing, cold-chain and distribution strength to fresh produce. This will give farmers fairer returns, shopkeepers dependable supply and every family fresher food at fairer prices.”

Reliance is also building a nationwide apparel manufacturing ecosystem aimed at producing high-quality garments at competitive prices. The company has forged supplier partnerships across 21 manufacturing clusters, creating a distributed production network that can cater to both domestic and export markets.

The strategy is designed to strengthen local manufacturing while integrating Indian suppliers into global value chains.

In parallel, the conglomerate is expanding into affordable electronics manufacturing, covering products such as smart eyewear, televisions, smartphones and connected wearables. Ambani said the initiative would follow the same partnership-led model being adopted in apparel manufacturing, while maintaining a strong focus on customer service and product quality.

Industrial Backbone

Beyond consumer businesses, Reliance continues to strengthen its industrial and energy operations. The company operates one of the world’s most integrated oil-to-chemicals (O2C) manufacturing networks, anchored by its Jamnagar complex in Gujarat—the world’s largest integrated refinery at a single location—which has played a key role in making India a net exporter of petroleum products.

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At the same time, Reliance is advancing its clean energy ambitions through a large integrated renewable energy hub in Gujarat’s Kutch region. The project is expected to emerge as one of the world’s largest renewable energy manufacturing and generation ecosystems, producing low-cost green power and green hydrogen for domestic and international markets.

Underscoring the scale of its ambitions, Ambani revealed that Reliance has signed a landmark $3-billion long-term green ammonia supply agreement with Samsung C&T, among the largest such contracts globally. He added that the company is in advanced discussions for additional export agreements with customers in Japan, South Korea and Europe, supported by long-term off-take commitments.