Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) has set an ambitious target of achieving Rs 1 lakh crore in revenue by FY30, positioning itself among the fastest-growing FMCG companies in the country, Isha Ambani, executive director at Reliance Retail Ventures and non-executive director at Reliance Industries (RIL), said at the company’s 49th annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday.

The target comes as RCPL more than doubled its business over the last year, reporting gross revenue of Rs 22,000 crore in FY26.

To support its next phase of growth, the company plans to invest an additional Rs 30,000 crore in building one of Asia’s largest integrated food park networks. The facilities will be powered by artificial intelligence and robotics, with a focus on achieving long-term cost efficiencies and scale.

“Rs 10,000 crore is invested to date, with beverage production now spanning 12 states through high-speed bottling lines in multiple greenfield plants. We are building food parks across India — modern, integrated facilities with multi-category production lines spanning biscuits, chocolates, staples, and packaged foods, designed to drive scale efficiencies through cross-category integration,” Ambani said.

Scaling Multi-Category Portfolios

RCPL has rapidly expanded its distribution footprint since launching operations three years ago. The company now reaches more than 3 million retail outlets through a network of over 5,000 distributors.

Its beverage brand Campa emerged as a key growth driver, crossing Rs 4,700 crore in sales during FY26 and becoming the country’s fourth-largest carbonated soft-drink brand, with a double-digit market share in key markets. The company’s daily essentials brand, Independence, also posted strong growth, with sales reaching Rs 2,600 crore.

“We are expanding into the Northeast, West Bengal, Bihar, and other geographies,” Ambani said.

ALSO READ Ambani lays out sovereign AI, satellite playbook

RCPL’s products are now available in more than 40 countries through exports and franchise-led distribution, strengthening its position as an emerging global Indian consumer brand.

The company said it achieved this growth despite geopolitical uncertainties that drove up raw material and packaging costs and disrupted global supply chains. According to Ambani, it absorbed these cost pressures internally without passing on higher costs to consumers.

Quick Commerce Dominance

Beyond FMCG, Reliance Retail continued to expand its presence in quick commerce, a segment Ambani described as becoming a daily habit for Indian households.

Ambani said JioMart had emerged as one of India’s largest quick-commerce networks, operating through more than 3,100 stores across over 1,200 cities and 5,100 pin codes. Average daily orders on the platform are growing 3.6 times year-on-year.

In grocery retail, Reliance’s Smart Bazaar chain crossed the 1,000-store milestone, making it one of the fastest large-scale retail rollouts globally.

“A large part of this network now serves Tier-II and below markets. In many of these towns, Smart Bazaar is the first organised modern retailer — transforming access for millions and creating livelihoods that did not previously exist,” Ambani said.

ALSO READ Reliance eyes $150-billion export play in growth push

The aggressive expansion across manufacturing, distribution, quick commerce and organised retail underscores Reliance’s ambition to build a scaled consumer business capable of competing with the country’s largest FMCG and retail players over the next decade, she said.

