Reliance Industries-backed lingerie retailer Zivame is planning a fresh store expansion, with 60 to 80 franchise-led outlets slated to open over the next year, its chief operating officer Kiruba Devi said, as per Reuters.

Founded in 2011 as an online-only brand, Zivame has steadily built an offline footprint over the years and now operates 174 exclusive brand outlets. Reliance Retail took a stake in the company in 2021, as part of its broader push into apparel and innerwear.

Focus shifts to tier-2 and tier-3 markets

Zivame is now targeting tier-2 and tier-3 cities as the next phase of growth, Devi said on the sidelines of a Retailers Association of India event in Mumbai.

She said demand in smaller cities is increasingly mirroring metro markets, aided by social media-driven adoption. Devi did not share a regional revenue split.

Devi said Zivame turned profitable in the previous quarter, but declined to provide further details, noting that the company now operates under a listed entity, Reuters added.

Zivame, which is already available online in markets such as the United States through Amazon, and in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia through local partners, is also exploring overseas growth via franchise arrangements. Devi said the company’s initial focus is Southeast Asia, calling it the “right place” for the brand’s next international push, as per the Reuters report.

Zivame is currently in talks and could launch a store in the region by end-2027, she said.

New categories: kidswear pilot planned

Zivame, which started as an online aggregator of lingerie brands, has since expanded its portfolio to include shapewear, activewear and loungewear.

Devi said the company also plans to pilot an entry into kidswear, though she did not share further details, the report added.