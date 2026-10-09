India will soon get a consultation paper on the regulation of Artificial Intelligence — laying the groundwork for future governance of the technology across sectors. The announcement came even as top officials highlighted the data transfer risks posed by proprietary AI models and stressed the need for ‘strategic autonomy’. Projections shared by the government at the end of December 2025 suggest AI could add $1.7 trillion to India’s economy by 2035.

“A decision has been made on how AI will be regulated in the future, and a consultation paper will be released next month. This will cover AI safety, cybersecurity, the benefits and harms of artificial intelligence, and especially ensuring that everyone benefits from AI. Every class in society should benefit from it,” Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

The document will focus on safety and also examine the wider impact of AI and how its benefits can reach different sections of society. Vaishnaw added that an extensive study had been conducted in collaboration with the World Bank to explore ways in which digital tools could be extended to underserved populations.

The consultation paper will also examine key areas of concern — including deepfakes, cybersecurity, and algorithmic harm. The regulations will work in tandem with India’s backend push on data sovereignty and GPU computation.

Rs 10,371 crore investment

The IndiaAI Mission was launched in March 2024 with a budget outlay of Rs 10,371.92 crore over five years. The country now hosts hundreds of Global Capability Centres focused on artificial intelligence and employs more than six million people in the tech and AI ecosystem.

The government also approved Semicon 2.0 in July 2026 with an outlay of Rs. 1,27,500 crore. The initiative “aims to accelerate design and development of Indian designed chips, expand semiconductor fabrication units and advanced packaging, and support wider semiconductor ecosystem development, including materials, gases and equipment needed for semiconductor manufacturing”. According to a PIB release, 12 manufacturing projects have been approved under the first tranche of the program for a total committed investment of Rs. 1.64 lakh crore.

Despite these advancements, the Indian compute ecosystem remains reliant on globally sourced GPUs procured through empaneled Compute Service Providers. And while this system is consistent with prevailing international supply chains for AI hardware, it also leaves the country exposed to foreign hardware monopolies, geopolitical supply chain chokepoints, and high import costs.

The Data Sovereignty Risk

MeitY Secretary S Krishnan warned on Thursday that the use of proprietary AI models carried inherent risks of transferring Indian data outside the country. He also stressed the need for the country to develop its domestic AI capabilities to preserve strategic autonomy — telling reporters that the government was working to build the entire ecosystem in India.

“Where proprietary models are to be used, we need to be aware that it involves the risk of data transfer and it involves the risk of those models learning at the cost of our data and at the cost of getting trained on what we give them,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

India is now turning towards open-source and open-weight AI models that can be deployed without transferring data outside the country. The top official said efforts were also being made to “develop the entire AI technology stack” — covering physical infrastructure, computing capacity, data, models and applications — domestically.

“There has to be a judicious mix. We are an open country both economically and socially. So we are using a combination of measures to make sure that our overall strategic autonomy in this area is preserved,” Krishnan added.

100,000 GPU target

According to the Google Cloud website, graphic processing units or GPUs are the crucial piece of hardware behind the AI revolution. The site notes that GPUs have become increasingly important for AI — enabling the training and deployment of complex AI models that were once impossible to imagine. India has already deployed more than 38,000 GPUs, with officials targeting 100,000 GPUs by the end of 2026.

“The fresh tenders have just been opened and the number of GPUs installed will go up significantly from the current 38,000… by the end of the year, we should have roughly 100,000 GPUs,” Abhishek Singh, additional secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT, and CEO of IndiaAI Mission, told The Indian Express in February.

The specialised electronic circuits were originally designed to speed up the creation of images and videos. It was adopted rapidly into diverse fields due to its ability to perform a vast number of calculations at an incredible pace. GPUs are built upon a silicon wafer that serves as the base upon which billions of microscopic transistors are etched. The complex network also includes tiny metal wires (interconnects) that link these transistors — all encased within a protective package of plastic, ceramic or metal.