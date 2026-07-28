India’s rooftop-solar growth is being driven not by its biggest metros but by regional cities, with Lucknow and Nagpur crossing one lakh installations each and Surat, Ahmedabad and Rajkot completing the country’s top five district markets.

The surge has taken nationwide installations past 40 lakh, covering nearly 49 lakh households and adding 14,416.51 MW of decentralised solar capacity. The Centre has already disbursed ₹27,343.9 crore in subsidies, more than 36% of the ₹75,021-crore outlay for the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

Lucknow leads with 1,24,387 installations, followed by Nagpur at 1,01,560. Surat has recorded 93,886 systems, Ahmedabad 87,764 and Rajkot 83,689, according to the latest Ministry of New and Renewable Energy data. The rankings place regional capitals and industrial centres at the forefront of India’s push to solarise one crore households.

The district rankings place state capitals, industrial centres and tier-II cities at the forefront of India’s push to solarise one crore households. Three of the five leading districts are in Gujarat, while Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are represented by Lucknow and Nagpur, respectively.

Nationwide, 40,45,298 rooftop-solar systems have been installed, covering 48,63,278 households and creating 14,416.51 MW of capacity. The programme is now only about 1.37 lakh households short of the 50-lakh beneficiary milestone.

At the state level, Gujarat remains the largest market with 7,66,278 installations. Uttar Pradesh follows closely with 7,03,661 systems, while Maharashtra ranks third with 6,92,853.

Together, the three states account for 21,62,792 installations, or more than 53% of the national total, showing that over half of India’s residential rooftop-solar rollout is concentrated in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Kerala has emerged as a major southern market despite its smaller geographical base, ranking fourth with 3,05,977 installations. Rajasthan completes the top five with 2,72,818 systems.

The five leading states collectively account for 27,41,587 installations, nearly 68% of the nationwide tally. The concentration highlights the scale achieved by the early leaders, while also indicating the expansion potential available across states that remain outside the top tier.

New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi recently said the scheme had “already crossed 40 lakh beneficiary households within two years”, with more than 65 lakh applications in the pipeline.

“I am hopeful that by the end of 2026, we will cross 75 lakh households by December 2026,” Joshi said while setting out the programme’s next milestone.

Total Installations: 40,45,298

Total Household Covered: 48,63,278

Total subsidy : ₹ 27,343.9 cr

Installation Capacity – 14416.51 MW