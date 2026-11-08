India’s data centre boom is beginning to run into a local resource test. As technology companies commit billions of dollars to build infrastructure for cloud computing and artificial intelligence, communities in proposed locations are questioning whether their cities have the resources to support these massive facilities.

In Thane, residents have opposed a proposed Amazon Web Services (AWS) hyperscale data centre in Balkum, citing its proximity to residential complexes, schools and hospitals. Concerns range from water shortages and pressure on the power grid to noise from backup generators. In Visakhapatnam, citizen groups have questioned the proposed Google-Adani data centre project, flagging concerns over water availability, land use and environmental clearances.

The protests come as India prepares for a significant expansion of its digital infrastructure. Cushman & Wakefield estimates that the country had 147 data centres across its leading markets, with operational capacity of around 1.8 GW in the first half of 2026. Projections for 2030 vary, from 4 GW estimated by CareEdge Ratings to 6.5 GW by CEEW. Some industry estimates are higher, at 8-12 GW.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Why govt wants each messaging account to be binded to a SIM

The expansion will have a direct bearing on electricity and water consumption. According to World Energy Council India estimates, data centres consumed around 9-10 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity in FY25, potentially rising to 35-50 TWh by 2030. Mordor Intelligence estimates water consumption at 150.3 billion litres in 2025, rising to nearly 359 billion litres by 2030.

For data centre operators, the challenge is no longer just acquiring land, but finding locations where power, water and connectivity can support large-scale operations without putting excessive pressure on surrounding communities. Sharad Agarwal, CEO of Sify Infinit Spaces, believes sustainability needs to be treated as an operational risk, not simply an environmental obligation. His company’s approach is built around what it calls the ‘six zeros’: zero outages, zero resilience risks, zero security incidents, zero safety issues, zero defects and zero carbon footprint.

Agarwal estimates that a 400-MW data centre using conventional evaporative cooling could consume nearly 2% of a city’s potable water supply. Dependence on local water resources, he says, can eventually become a business continuity risk. Sify has opted for closed-loop cooling systems to reduce water consumption and is working towards greater use of renewable power.

“Listening to all stakeholders, particularly the communities in which we operate, is a critical part of risk mitigation,” Agarwal says, adding that sustainability and resilience go hand in hand. The company publishes its sustainability progress annually, with disclosures independently assured.

Site selection is equally important. Developers are increasingly assessing grid connectivity, reliable power availability, renewable energy potential, water resources, fibre connectivity and scope for future expansion. “Data centre site selection goes well beyond the availability of land,” says Sunil Gupta, co-founder, CEO and MD of Yotta Data Services. AI workloads make the exercise more demanding because GPU infrastructure has significantly higher power density than conventional workloads, requiring more intensive power and cooling infrastructure.

ALSO READ Indian epics get new-age avatars in online gaming

Yotta is investing in dedicated power distribution infrastructure and long-term power purchase agreements to source renewable energy. The company’s D1 facility in Greater Noida operates on 100% renewable energy for its operating load, while NM1 in Navi Mumbai uses approximately 80%.

Water management is also addressed at the design stage. Yotta’s D1 facility has a 50-kilolitre-per-day sewage treatment plant, with treated water reused for landscaping, cleaning and flushing. It does not use groundwater. For high-density AI workloads, the company is deploying direct-to-chip and other closed-loop liquid-cooling technologies.

The savings from alternative cooling systems can be substantial. Ravi Kumar Etamsetti, founder and CEO of TierX Data Center Solutions, estimates that a 1-GW facility using conventional water-cooled chillers could consume 67.2 million litres of water daily. Liquid cooling with dry heat rejection could bring this down to 4.8 million litres, a reduction of nearly 93%.

Guillaume Dourdin, CEO, India, Veolia, believes treated wastewater can play a larger role in reducing freshwater consumption. The choice of cooling technology, he says, must reflect local conditions, particularly in water-stressed regions.

But efficient cooling and renewable power alone will not address the wider concerns. States need to assess water and electricity availability against competing requirements from households, agriculture and industry, particularly when several facilities are proposed in the same region.

Neha Aggarwal Jain, partner, Deloitte India, advocates resource-sensitive site selection, backed by grid-readiness assessments, seasonal water-balance studies and cumulative environmental-impact reviews. She points to NITI Aayog’s Data Centre Evaluation Framework as a useful starting point. She also recommends linking incentives to measurable outcomes such as renewable energy use, water efficiency, emissions and waste management.

The regulatory framework is coming under scrutiny, too. Data centres are assessed under existing environmental and building regulations, with clearance requirements depending on project classification and size. Questions remain about whether individual approvals adequately capture the cumulative impact of multiple facilities on a city’s resources.

For communities living around proposed sites, these are not abstract concerns. Dayanand Nene, founder member of WakeUp Thanekar, says residents are not opposed to technology investment or data centres. Their concern is whether a hyperscale facility is appropriate in a densely populated residential area and whether its environmental and civic consequences have been adequately examined.

As the data centre industry expands, developers will have to engage with communities early, disclose resource requirements and demonstrate that safeguards are working. Ultimately, sustainable growth will depend on whether investments in efficient cooling, renewable energy and water recycling can ease the pressure on host regions while allowing digital infrastructure to expand responsibly.