The Reserve Bank of India’s final framework for identifying upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) may have simplified the rules, but it has left the biggest unresolved question untouched: can Tata Sons avoid a public listing after seeking to surrender its core investment company (CIC) licence?

The revised framework replaces the earlier composite scoring model with a simple asset-size threshold of ₹1 lakh crore to identify upper-layer NBFCs. For Tata Sons, whose standalone assets are estimated at around ₹1.75 lakh crore, the change makes little practical difference. What has rekindled the debate is the RBI’s decision to drop a draft provision dealing with the “indirect receipt of public funds”—a clause that many viewed as a hurdle for companies seeking to deregister as CICs.

While some market participants see the omission as a possible opening for Tata Sons, legal experts say the more important question is whether deregistration can erase a listing obligation that has already arisen.

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“The sharper issue is whether deregistration can be used to avoid an already-triggered listing obligation. In law, surrender of registration should not operate like a regulatory trapdoor. If the listing obligation has already crystallised, a later deregistration should not automatically wipe the slate clean,” said Rishabh Gandhi, founder of Rishabh Gandhi and Advocates.

Tushar Agarwal, founder and managing partner at C.L.A.P. Juris, Advocates & Solicitors, agreed that surrender of a CIC licence is far from automatic.

“An application for surrender of an NBFC or Core Investment Company registration is not an automatic exit route. The RBI will have to examine whether deregistration is consistent with its regulatory objectives, including financial stability, governance standards and protection against regulatory arbitrage,” Agarwal said.

Cryptic Timeline

Tata Sons was classified as an upper-layer CIC in September 2022, triggering a three-year window to list. That deadline expired on September 30, 2025, even as its application to surrender the CIC registration, filed in 2024, remained pending before the RBI.

“In view of the regulatory framework in place, Tata Sons is considered non-compliant in this case,” said Shriram Subramanian, founder and managing director of proxy advisory firm InGovern.

The RBI has not indicated whether the pending deregistration application has any bearing on the listing timeline or whether it intends to take supervisory action. That silence, lawyers say, is now at the heart of the uncertainty.

“On a plain timeline reading, yes, the clock appears to have run from September 2022 to September 2025. But the legal effect of the pending deregistration plea is unresolved, so the real question is whether the RBI treats the deadline as suspended, waived or already triggered. If it has been breached, the RBI can insist on compliance, continue supervisory pressure and potentially issue directions,” said Alay Razvi, managing partner at Accord Juris.

Core Change

The final guidelines also reinforce the RBI’s broader regulatory approach, said a former Sebi executive. Despite suggestions during the consultation process to raise the upper-layer threshold to ₹2.5 lakh crore or retain the earlier risk-based methodology, the central bank retained the ₹1 lakh crore asset threshold while replacing the subjective scoring system with a simpler size-based framework.

“The regulator has simplified the methodology without diluting the supervisory framework for large NBFCs,” the former official said.

The only explicit relaxation in the final framework is for upper-layer NBFCs wholly owned and controlled by the government, which have been exempted from the mandatory listing requirement because of their developmental role. Tata Sons, a privately held company, does not qualify for that exemption.

Legal experts also point out that the revised framework does not automatically alter the existing list of upper-layer NBFCs.

“The revised framework does not automatically change the list of upper-layer NBFCs. Companies meeting the ₹1 lakh crore asset threshold will still have to be formally identified by the RBI before stricter regulations apply,” said Ankit Rajgarhia, partner at Bahuguna Law Associates.

For Tata Sons, however, the issue is no longer whether it falls within the upper layer—it already does. The unresolved question is whether the RBI’s eventual decision on its deregistration application has any bearing on a listing obligation that many experts believe has already crystallised. Until the central bank answers that question, the uncertainty is likely to persist despite the publication of the final framework.